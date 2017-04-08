Plum grad Stotler starring for fast-improving Lock Haven baseball team

For those who spend their formative years playing baseball in the often-soggy Mid-Atlantic, the chance to play collegiately in the South is a Siren song.

Plum graduate Nick Stotler welcomed the chance to escape Pennsylvania for the more favorable climes of South Carolina and Division II Coker. But before his first year was up, he realized the school didn't fit him like he thought it would and decided to transfer.

He passed word to a handful of coaches he would be leaving Coker, and Lock Haven's Jim Chester was among the first to respond. Chester was entering his first season as Bald Eagles coach after a successful run at Penn State Greater Allegheny, and he was tasked with turning around the program.

“We were trying to build this thing up here,” Chester said, “and I knew he would be a valuable piece. He's a physical athlete. We weren't sure where he would end up, but he's been our everyday right fielder the past two years.”

Stotler also has been one of the Bald Eagles' best hitters. After sitting out the 2015 season because of the transfer, he led the team with a .355 average last season. Through Lock Haven's first 24 games this season, he was hitting .322 with six homers, six doubles and 17 RBIs.

“Honestly, as a freshman I just wanted to contribute in some way,” he said. “It just happened I had a pretty good season.”

Though his average is down slightly this season, Stotler said he feels he is a better hitter. He credited C.J. Baker, a first-year volunteer assistant, for helping him.

Stotler already has more home runs than last season — he had four as a redshirt freshman — and is on pace to surpass last season's 11 doubles and 22 RBIs.

“(Baker) has helped me tremendously with my swing,” the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Stotler said. “He's not one of these coaches who has a certain way to swing, and that's the way you swing. He works with your swing. It was just little things, different little points I never heard before. That makes a huge difference.”

Stotler's biggest adjustment was on defense. He was an infielder throughout his time at Plum, but Chester put him in right field, hoping to take advantage of his athleticism.

Chester calls Stotler a “good outfielder” with an above-average arm and above-average speed. There, of course, was a learning curve, but Stotler said he feels he belongs now.

“I was rough out there,” he said. “I wasn't real good at reading fly balls. I've been getting a little better every year. I definitely still have more work to do, but I'm a lot more comfortable than I was.”

Chester said Stotler is beginning to draw the interest of a few major league scouts, though it came about almost by accident.

Scouts, Chester said, have their eyes on senior pitcher Jacob Belinda, nephew of former Pirates reliever Stan Belinda, who is 5-0 in five starts with a 1.91 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 innings. As scouts have been watching Belinda, Chester said, some have asked about Stotler.

For the moment, however, Stotler and Lock Haven are getting attention for something more important to the program: wins.

The Bald Eagles won 13 games in Chester's first season, then won 21 last season, their most since 2009. This season, Lock Haven already has 18 victories and is tied for first in the PSAC East.

Lock Haven swept four games from Kutztown on April 2-3, the program's first series sweep since 2010. The midseason returns have Chester optimistic the Bald Eagles are on the brink of a breakthrough, and he said Stotler will be a big reason for the team's success.

“The PSAC East is a gauntlet. Every weekend is a tough series,” Chester said. “Thanks to Nick's efforts, he's helped to put us in position to do some things this program has never done.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.