Former Freeport QB Leri set for A-K Valley Hall induction

Going as far back as his early football days as a three-way player for Freeport, 1975 grad and football standout Dan Leri has done everything he could to steer clear of the attention a star athlete tends to receive. It's just not his style.

But the former all-state quarterback and Penn State player, one of the most sought-after QBs in Western Pa. his senior season, couldn't avoid the phone call from the Alle-Kiski Valley Hall of Fame committee.

“I laughed,” said Leri, who led Freeport to the 1972 and '75 WPIAL championship games. “I said, ‘There's got to be someone else.' ”

Leri will share the stage with seven others in the induction ceremony May 20 at New Kensington's Quality Inn.

“It's humbling because there have been so many wonderful and talented people inducted into the hall,” Leri said.

“I feel kind of a bit unworthy in the fact that I was very fortunate and blessed to be raised in Freeport, which is a wonderful and supportive community.”

Leri understood from the beginning a team was greater than the sum of its individual parts.

He credits Freeport's longtime coach, the late Don Earley, and his staff for teaching life lessons through sports.

“I tell my kids that one of the things that I've learned from that group of men was being a male is actually a matter birth, being a man is a matter of age and being a gentleman was a matter of choice,” Leri said.

Earley offered some his best advice to his quarterback when the two took in a Pitt basketball game at a time when Leri was expected to sign with the Panthers for football.

“I was ready to sign with Pitt at the Pitt/Notre Dame basketball game at the Civic Area,” Leri recalled. “I was told by Don Earley, who offered me the advice, to finish my other visits. I was pretty set on Pitt, and I had offers from what are now Big Ten schools and Notre Dame.

“Oddly enough, the recruiting process wasn't something that I really enjoyed. I didn't really enjoy the attention. My enjoyment came from being with my buddies. I just preferred to not have the attention come my way, and I'd never been to Penn State.”

Leri's visit to Penn State couldn't have gone any better. It turned out the boy from Freeport was a natural fit for Happy Valley, and he was the type of player Joe Paterno was looking for: a student-athlete who valued teamwork.

“My last visit was Penn State,” Leri said. “My parents and I (went) up (there), and I was treated like any normal student. Jimmy Cefalo and John Dunn were my chaperones during the trip. I slept on a cot in a dorm room, and I fell in love with the campus and the people.”

And just like that, Leri was a Nittany Lion.

As is the case with so many athletes, Leri didn't leave football on his own terms. During a spring practice his freshman season, Leri suffered a lower-back injury that ended his career.

The injury was so severe that he suffered temporary paralysis to his legs before he was fully diagnosed and treated.

With MRIs not yet invented and X-ray technology still in its infancy, Leri struggled for a diagnosis for more than a year before Paterno told Leri to go wherever necessary to be correctly diagnosed and seek a full recovery. The football program would foot the bill.

“Just to think of what I owe Joe (Paterno) and the program today,” Leri said. “He told me to go out and find the right doctor. (That doctor) was in Pittsburgh.”

Paterno also did one other thing that would change Leri's life. He kept Leri on scholarship.

“(Coach Paterno) made it very clear that whether I played again or not, my scholarship would never be in jeopardy,” Leri said. “In the end, he delivered on what he promised. We have been loyal to (Coach Paterno) and Penn State ever since.”

In addition to helping lead Freeport to two WPIAL Class AA championship games against Beaver and Albert Gallatin, Leri said his fondest memories of high school football are playing at the former Swartz Memorial Field in downtown Freeport. In Leri's eyes, the gameday environment at the in-town field was the truest sense of community.

“My dad built it and was a bricklayer,” Leri said. “My family was intertwined with the place. It was really great in those days to play in town. It was one of the great things of that era. I always enjoyed playing in all of the communities such as Leechburg and Apollo-Ridge.”

Leri lives outside State College in Tyrone with his wife, Diann, and their four children. Leri is the director of the Penn State's 118-acre Innovation Park research campus.

“I wasn't good. I was lucky,” Leri said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.