Murrysville resident wins singles, doubles titles at USA Racquetball Intercollegiate Championships

Thomas Carter knew what it was like to feel the pressure of competing at the USA Racquetball Intercollegiate Championships.

The Murrysville resident and 2013 graduate of the Kiski School, made his fourth and final appearance at the national tournament March 29 to April 1 in Fountain Valley, Calif.

Carter hoped to top his previous three appearances, which included a singles quarterfinal appearance as a sophomore and a third-place finish in the Gold (main) draw last year.

With his Baldwin Wallace University teammates rooting him on, Carter, the No. 1 ranked men's player in the state of Pennsylvania, rose to the occasion and grabbed singles gold.

He defeated Colorado State University Pueblo's Erik Garcia, 2-0, in the championship match of the Gold bracket.

“It was really cool to see how I kept improving,” Carter said. “For me, that's always my goal. I look to improve one day at a time and one match at a time.”

He survived a challenge in the semifinals as he outlasted his opponent, Colorado University's Adam Manilla, in three games.

“It wasn't an easy match, and I had to stay focused,” Carter said. “(Manilla) won this tournament two years ago. I came out strong in the third game, had some good serves, and was able to go on a run.”

Carter also won the No. 1 doubles title with teammate and friend, fellow senior Manolo Sandoval.

“Doubles was special,” he said. “We've come a long way and we're to the point where we know where each other is going to be on the court without talking. We fought for every point. I wouldn't have wanted to win it with anyone else.”

Each individual and doubles player from each school earns points to an overall team total. Baldwin Wallace's men's team won the Division I title, and the Yellowjackets men's and women's teams placed second in the combined standings.

“Racquetball normally is such an individual sport, so it is very special to be able to go out and represent my school,” Carter said.

In addition to his No. 1 ranking in Pennsylvania, he is No. 54 in the USA Racquetball national rankings.

The national championship affords Carter the opportunity to be a member of the USA Adult National Racquetball Team.

There are a number of international events on the horizon, and Carter is eligible to be chosen for the team by the coaching staff. Carter said he hopes to find out soon if he will get that chance.

The college championship also doubled as a regional qualifier for the 50th USA Racquetball National Singles Championships May 24-28 at Arizona State University.

Carter graduates from Baldwin Wallace on May 7, and, he said, he plans to take part in the tournament where he has had prior success.

He captured the men's open singles championship at Highlands Ranch, Colo., in 2015.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.