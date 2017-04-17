Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Murrysville resident wins singles, doubles titles at USA Racquetball Intercollegiate Championships
Michael Love | Monday, April 17, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Natalie Kendrick, Baldwin Wallace University
Thomas Carter, a Murrysville resident, follows threw on a ball strike during the No. 1 doubles championship match at the USA Racquetball Intercollegiate Championships March 29 to April 1 in Fountain Valley, Calif. Carter and Baldwin Wallace University (Ohio) teammate Manolo Sandoval defeated Colorado State University's Brad Schopieray and Erik Garcia in a best-of-three final to claim the national title.

Updated 1 hour ago

Thomas Carter knew what it was like to feel the pressure of competing at the USA Racquetball Intercollegiate Championships.

The Murrysville resident and 2013 graduate of the Kiski School, made his fourth and final appearance at the national tournament March 29 to April 1 in Fountain Valley, Calif.

Carter hoped to top his previous three appearances, which included a singles quarterfinal appearance as a sophomore and a third-place finish in the Gold (main) draw last year.

With his Baldwin Wallace University teammates rooting him on, Carter, the No. 1 ranked men's player in the state of Pennsylvania, rose to the occasion and grabbed singles gold.

He defeated Colorado State University Pueblo's Erik Garcia, 2-0, in the championship match of the Gold bracket.

“It was really cool to see how I kept improving,” Carter said. “For me, that's always my goal. I look to improve one day at a time and one match at a time.”

He survived a challenge in the semifinals as he outlasted his opponent, Colorado University's Adam Manilla, in three games.

“It wasn't an easy match, and I had to stay focused,” Carter said. “(Manilla) won this tournament two years ago. I came out strong in the third game, had some good serves, and was able to go on a run.”

Carter also won the No. 1 doubles title with teammate and friend, fellow senior Manolo Sandoval.

“Doubles was special,” he said. “We've come a long way and we're to the point where we know where each other is going to be on the court without talking. We fought for every point. I wouldn't have wanted to win it with anyone else.”

Each individual and doubles player from each school earns points to an overall team total. Baldwin Wallace's men's team won the Division I title, and the Yellowjackets men's and women's teams placed second in the combined standings.

“Racquetball normally is such an individual sport, so it is very special to be able to go out and represent my school,” Carter said.

In addition to his No. 1 ranking in Pennsylvania, he is No. 54 in the USA Racquetball national rankings.

The national championship affords Carter the opportunity to be a member of the USA Adult National Racquetball Team.

There are a number of international events on the horizon, and Carter is eligible to be chosen for the team by the coaching staff. Carter said he hopes to find out soon if he will get that chance.

The college championship also doubled as a regional qualifier for the 50th USA Racquetball National Singles Championships May 24-28 at Arizona State University.

Carter graduates from Baldwin Wallace on May 7, and, he said, he plans to take part in the tournament where he has had prior success.

He captured the men's open singles championship at Highlands Ranch, Colo., in 2015.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.