Adam joins Pilewicz pipeline to Penn State

The Pilewicz pipeline to Penn State is complete.

Adam Pilewicz became the family's latest member to don the Blue and White when he accepted a chance to join the Nittany Lions' hockey team next season.

“It's pretty unbelievable still. I couldn't be more excited,” he said.

He joins his sister, Emily, who is a freshman, and brother Jake, who is a junior baseball player, at Penn State. Parents Greg and Maura of Sewickley are Penn State graduates, too.

“I get to join both of my siblings for a year at Penn State and I know they are excited about that, too,” Adam said. “It makes it easier on my parents as well — it's just one trip to see all us. On top of that, they are all pretty excited I'm going to their alma mater.”

Adam, a Quaker Valley product, is playing junior hockey for the Johnstown Tomahawks of the NAHL. He wanted to continue his hockey career in college, but wasn't sure he'd wind up at Penn State.

“I talked to some other schools — Cornell, Northeastern and Canisius — but none of them offered me (a spot),” he said. “I planned on going to Amherst College, a small (NCAA) Division III school, until Coach (Guy) Gadowsky offered me a spot at Penn State.”

Gadowsky guided the Nittany Lions to their first Big Ten championship this season. That put Penn State's program in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, as well. The Nittany Lions beat Union, 10-3, but fell to eventual national champ Denver, 6-3, to finish the season 25-12-2. At one point during the season, Penn State rose to first in the uscho.com national poll. The Nittany Lions finished the year at No. 8.

“It's going to be fun joining a team that's been so successful recently,” Adam said. “I know it's going to be hard work cracking the lineup. They are bringing in some of the country's top recruits and they have some really great players already.”

Already, Adam had a chance to skate at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena with his Pittsburgh Penguins Elite amateur team.

“The facilities are probably the best in the nation,” he said.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman is in his second season with the Tomahawks.

“It's been great playing here. The fans here and everything about Johnstown hockey is pretty impressive,” Adam said. “It's one of the top places to play in junior hockey from what I have experienced. To have 2,500 fans going wild every game is something you don't get to experience, really, until you come here.”

He has four goals and 23 assists in 56 games this season.

“I am pretty happy with where I am. I know I will have to keep getting better. I've been to a few college games and you can see the speed. It takes a big step up from junior hockey. I have to keep working at it,” he said. “I like to focus on both sides of the puck. I try not to be too offensive and not too defensive. I know I can pitch in on the offensive end, but, at the same time, I don't want to get caught too out of position.

“I just think getting used to the speed of the game will be huge. As you get older and older, people get faster and faster and smarter, too. You just have to think the game out a little more.”

Adam hopes to contribute right away for Penn State.

“I know it's going to be a long road. I am very excited for the next four years. I'll just do what I can to make the lineup,” he said.

In the meantime, though, he'll turn his attention to the postseason. The Tomahawks (40-16-3) open Robertson Cup playoff action Friday.

“I am very excited,” he said. “The fans get pretty excited during playoffs. I am really looking forward to that.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.