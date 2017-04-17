Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley Heights resident McLean competing in United States Polo Association event

Karen Kadilak | Monday, April 17, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
Sewickley Heights resident Jack McLean, 16, is the top player on the top-seeded Maryland team in the United States Polo Association Open National Interscholastic Championship tournament April 24-30 in Ithaca, N.Y.
Sewickley Heights resident Jack McLean with his mom Chris

Jack McLean of Sewickley Heights will be in the thick of the action in the United States Polo Association Open National Interscholastic Championship tournament April 24-30 in Ithaca, N.Y.

McLean, 16, is the No. 1 player on the top-seeded Maryland team. Playing that position, he is expected to score goals and neutralize the defense.

Maryland, a regional champion that went undefeated in the regular season, will be one of five teams to compete.

McLean, a junior who takes online classes, looks forward to testing himself against top players from around the country.

“The games are fast and intense,” he said. “It is cool to play against a lot of guys on the other teams as I have played against many of them in outdoor grass tournaments.”

Maryland coach Kelly Wells said McLean, who is 5-foot-7, is a smart, slick player adept at riding unfamiliar horses.

McLean, who has played polo for five years, is practicing more since he learned to drive.

“The season is from October to April,” he said. “In the past, I would practice just a day or two before a game.

“Now, I go down and stay on the farm where our home arena is with Kelly and (her) son Brennan, one of my teammates. Sometimes I will stay for two weeks.”

Kelly Wells said McLean spends so much time at Marlan Farm in Freeland, Md., she considers him a second son.

McLean plans to continue his career in college.

“The sport is so much fun and brought me some amazing opportunities,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

