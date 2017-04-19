Former Penn-Trafford girls golfers chase championship finishes to college careers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In fall 2012, the Penn-Trafford girls golf team had the most successful season in program history, winning the WPIAL Class AAA title and placing second in the state. Three members of that team are about to wrap up their college careers and hope to do so in similarly memorable fashion.

Haley Borkovich of St. Francis (Pa.) will compete in the Northeast Conference championship, which starts Friday in Daytona Beach, Fla. She is averaging 82.5 over 18 rounds between the fall and spring seasons and is coming off medalist honors in a dual match against Niagara.

Mia Barchetti, the 2011 WPIAL runner-up to future Youngstown State teammate Emily Rohanna, will play in the Horizon League championship beginning Sunday in Florida. Barchetti is averaging 81.6 over 21 rounds.

And Morgan Rector will try to help Mount Union win its second consecutive Ohio Athletic Conference title Friday in Coshocton, Ohio. Rector (84.7) has two victories this season and was runner-up to teammate Erica Mawhorr at the 2016 OAC championship.

Each is happy for the others' success in college. That same attitude of pulling for one another is among the factors they said helped them become WPIAL champions.

“It was exciting seeing each other play so well,” Rector said. “It just felt like we were playing as friends and not as a team.”

Barchetti added: “It helped us appreciate one another. We brought all of our skills together.”

A sense of urgency helped as well. The Warriors finished runner-up to Central Valley in 2010 and '11. The players knew 2012 would be their last chance.

“We were just ready to finally win,” Borkovich said. “We were so close those two years in a row. We were just kind of ready to win it and carry it with us.”

Now the aim is to carry away some college hardware — and it seems only fitting they would be trying to do so within the same five-day span.

Borkovich said her goal is to finish in the top five to earn all-NEC accolades. Barchetti said she believes YSU is “highly capable” of winning the Horizon title — the Penguins won in 2015 — and, as a bonus, she would like to notch her first collegiate medalist honor.

“Why not get it at the conference championship?” she said.

Rector will look to complete the individual/team title sweep she narrowly missed a year ago. She said she wasn't too disappointed finishing runner-up to a teammate in the 2016 OAC tournament but admitted she would like to come out on top this time.

Regardless, she said her college performance exceeded her expectations.

“I really didn't expect to go this far or become this good,” she said. “When I look back on where I came from, I'm happy.”

As for their future in golf, Barchetti is the only one who said she might continue playing competitively as an amateur — though that could change if she gets an internship she applied for with the LPGA. Borkovich and Rector, who have jobs waiting for them when they graduate in a few weeks, said they will play only recreationally.

Their playing days might be ending, but their place in Penn-Trafford golf history will endure. And while they said it is nice to be the school's only girls golf champions, they hope the program continues to prosper.

“We love to look at that banner hanging in the gym, but I'd love to see more WPIAL championships coming out of that team,” Barchetti said. “We've always had good participation. We're bound to have some good talent coming from those girls.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.