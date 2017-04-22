Slomer gave kick-start to Springdale soccer

Lindsay (Slomer) Sacca grew up playing soccer with the same group of girls all the way through the youth leagues in the Alle-Kiski Valley, but once they reached high school they didn't have a place to play.

In 1994, Sacca's freshman year, Springdale didn't have a girls soccer team, but after some convincing by parents, teachers and coaches at school board meetings, the school decided to let them field a team for '95.

A year later, Sacca and her teammates celebrated winning a WPIAL Class AA championship and followed that with another title in '97.

Sacca, 37, a former national high school All-American soccer player and a first-team all-conference player at Bucknell, is one of the nine members of the 2017 Alle-Kiski Sports Hall of Fame class that will inducted at the 48th annual banquet May 20 at Quality Inn in New Kensington.

“It was really thanks to my parents and the other parents, some teachers and coaches that we even got the chance to play,” Sacca said. “When you're younger, you really don't realize these things. But they had to really fight to get us a high school team. If that hadn't happened, we wouldn't have had the opportunity to win the awards that we won.”

Sacca, a defender, served as a captain in all three seasons at Springdale and was a part of teams that laid a foundation for the program that has gone on to win a third WPIAL title in 2009, appear in the state finals twice and make four WPIAL finals appearances.

In Sacca's senior year, the Dynamos defeated Sewickley Academy, 2-1, in the WPIAL finals and made a run to the state championship before falling to Strath Haven, 2-1.

“There was excitement and enjoyment in winning the WPIALs,” Sacca said. “We lost that state final. That was unfortunate. It was a bad loss, but it was great playing for the high school and with my teammates. It was a great experience overall.”

Soccer was Sacca's main sport, but she also shined on the diamond as a shortstop for the Dynamos' softball team. She was a part of one of the oddest softball games in A-K Valley history.

On the day of her graduation, where she was scheduled to give a speech as class valedictorian, Springdale played a 20-inning PIAA quarterfinal game against Sto-Rox at Fairhaven Park in Kennedy. The game started at noon, which was thought to leave plenty of room to avoid conflict, but after the four-hour game was completed and Sto-Rox won 1-0, the players were left scrambling to get ready in time for graduation.

The graduation ceremony was delayed 45 minutes.

“They said, ‘We'll play earlier in the day, and you'll make it back for graduation,' or something like that,” Sacca said. “I'm better at it now, but back then I was very fearful of public speaking, and I had to give a speech for graduation. I mean, it's graduation. It's a big event, so I think not just myself, but all the seniors had a lot tied up into that day.

“So there was this big event that night and we were playing during the day. That made it even more stressful to concentrate on the game because we had to go back and get ready for this graduation ceremony and then the game ended up going much longer than anyone planned.”

Sacca also was a captain on the basketball team and played in the Cager Classic her senior year.

At Bucknell, Sacca played midfielder but missed time during her sophomore and junior seasons with knee injuries. After three knee surgeries, she came back to help the Bison win the Patriot League Tournament to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Penn State in the first round.

“We lost to American and Navy during the season and we ended up beating them in the semifinals and finals of the Patriot League tournament,” Sacca said. “We lost to Navy on our senior day at Bucknell and then beat them at Navy in the Patriot League Tournament finals.”

Sacca graduated from Bucknell in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. She resides near Baltimore, with her husband, Robert, and works as an engineer.

