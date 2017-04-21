Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Sewickley girls help Pens Elite to runner-up finish

Karen Kadilak | Friday, April 21, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
Submitted
Kenzie McDonald (53) competes for the Pens Elite U16 girls hockey team.
Submitted
Olivia Bodine (58) competes for the Pens Elite U16 girls hockey team.
Submitted
Kenzie McDonald (53) and Olivia Bodine (58) compete for the Pens Elite U16 girls hockey team.

Updated 36 minutes ago

After coming close two years ago, Kenzington “Kenzie” MacDonald of Sewickley and Olivia Bodine of Bell Acres hoped to bring home gold medals from the USA Hockey Girls Tier-1 National Championship tournament April 6-10 in Rochester/Macomb, Mich.

But they had to settle for silver again as the Penguins Elite 16U team they were on came in second.

The two were on a Penguins Elite 14U squad that was runner-up in 2015.

“Going into nationals, we all had high expectations,” said MacDonald, 16, a defender and Quaker Valley junior. “We were determined to redeem ourselves.

“This was our coach's last year coaching girls hockey, so the whole thing was sentimental. We definitely gave it our all and had some really hard competition.”

Bodine, 15, a left winger and Eden Christian sophomore, said she really believed the team was going to win the championship.

Penguins Elite (34-6-8) beat the Dallas Stars Elite, 11-0, in the first game, but things got tight after that. They downed Wisconsin, 1-0, in overtime; the Chicago Mission, 4-3, in a shootout; and Shattuck-St. Mary's, 1-0. They lost to Detroit Belle Tire, 2-1, in the final.

Bodine said beating Shattuck-St. Mary's was a career highlight. The Minnesota-based team won the title for the fourth year in a row in 2016.

“Being Shattuck was a crazy adrenaline rush,” MacDonald said. “Unfortunately, we didn't play to the best of our ability in the championship game.

“We were all super emotional after the game and definitely disappointed with the outcome, but silver is such a huge accomplishment (and) we aren't taking anything for granted. It was an unforgettable season with an extraordinary group of girls.”

Penguins Elite coach Brad Michalski said MacDonald was dedicated and steady and Bodine a quiet kid who did her job in a checking role. He said he was proud of them playing for the national championship.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.