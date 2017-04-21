Sewickley girls help Pens Elite to runner-up finish

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After coming close two years ago, Kenzington “Kenzie” MacDonald of Sewickley and Olivia Bodine of Bell Acres hoped to bring home gold medals from the USA Hockey Girls Tier-1 National Championship tournament April 6-10 in Rochester/Macomb, Mich.

But they had to settle for silver again as the Penguins Elite 16U team they were on came in second.

The two were on a Penguins Elite 14U squad that was runner-up in 2015.

“Going into nationals, we all had high expectations,” said MacDonald, 16, a defender and Quaker Valley junior. “We were determined to redeem ourselves.

“This was our coach's last year coaching girls hockey, so the whole thing was sentimental. We definitely gave it our all and had some really hard competition.”

Bodine, 15, a left winger and Eden Christian sophomore, said she really believed the team was going to win the championship.

Penguins Elite (34-6-8) beat the Dallas Stars Elite, 11-0, in the first game, but things got tight after that. They downed Wisconsin, 1-0, in overtime; the Chicago Mission, 4-3, in a shootout; and Shattuck-St. Mary's, 1-0. They lost to Detroit Belle Tire, 2-1, in the final.

Bodine said beating Shattuck-St. Mary's was a career highlight. The Minnesota-based team won the title for the fourth year in a row in 2016.

“Being Shattuck was a crazy adrenaline rush,” MacDonald said. “Unfortunately, we didn't play to the best of our ability in the championship game.

“We were all super emotional after the game and definitely disappointed with the outcome, but silver is such a huge accomplishment (and) we aren't taking anything for granted. It was an unforgettable season with an extraordinary group of girls.”

Penguins Elite coach Brad Michalski said MacDonald was dedicated and steady and Bodine a quiet kid who did her job in a checking role. He said he was proud of them playing for the national championship.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.