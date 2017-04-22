Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Jeannette's Cox hoping for draft-day call
Paul Schofield | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
Michigan State defensive back Demetrious Cox (7) lines up Notre Dame earlier this season.

Updated 8 minutes ago

When Terrelle Pryor was holding quarterback workouts at Hempfield for NFL teams during the summer of 2011, Demetrious Cox was there, too.

Cox was a senior at Jeannette, and he wasn't trying to impress any scouts. He was trying to defend Pryor's receivers.

Six years later, Cox hopes to get a shot at defending Pryor, the Washington Redskins new wide receiver.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday in Philadelphia, and Cox is hoping to get a call. The Michigan State product has been told he could go either in the late rounds Saturday or as a free agent. All he wants is a chance to prove he belongs on an NFL field.

Pryor ended up being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL supplemental draft, and Cox, after helping Jeannette reach the WPIAL Class AA championship game, spent the past five seasons honing his skills with the Spartans.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is ranked 17th at free safety and 379th overall by NFLdraftscout.com .

Cox hopes his performance at Michigan State's pro day March 22 helped his cause. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, had a vertical jump of 35 inches and bench-pressed 225 pounds 26 times.

“I talked to almost all the NFL teams at the pro day and on the phone,” Cox said. “A lot feel I'd have a shot as a nickel back. I really had a good pro day. Most teams see me as a safety.”

According to NFLscoutdraft.com , Cox's strengths are putting himself in proper position with foot quickness and redirection skills. They also like his versatility.

His weaknesses, according to numerous draft websites, were his inconsistency and getting his eyes caught in the backfield, causing him to be late out of his breaks and allowing pass-catchers to gain a step. He also was an inconsistent tackler.

DraftAnalysis.com said before his senior season that “Cox entered the season rated as a potential first-round choice by scouts, yet for much of the past two years he has played like a late-rounder.”

Cox was a four-year letterman and played in 51 games at Michigan State, starting 25 (16 at safety and nine at cornerback).

He finished with 166 career tackles, four interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns. He returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against Penn State in 2015 and had an interception return in '16 against Rutgers.

“I had to switch to cornerback because of injuries,” Cox said. “I knew the entire defense, so I did it to help the team. I could flip back and forth.”

Cox was a team captain his senior season but missed the final game of the season against Penn State because of an off-campus incident. He accepted a plea agreement to a lesser charge of littering and had the assault case dismissed in January. He paid a fine and court costs.

“I was out celebrating a teammate's birthday,” Cox said. “I should have known better. I was very disappointed that I missed the Penn State game. I let myself, my teammates and coaches down.”

With that behind him, Cox is focused on getting his shot in the NFL. He will be waiting by his phone.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.