Jeannette's Cox hoping for draft-day call

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Terrelle Pryor was holding quarterback workouts at Hempfield for NFL teams during the summer of 2011, Demetrious Cox was there, too.

Cox was a senior at Jeannette, and he wasn't trying to impress any scouts. He was trying to defend Pryor's receivers.

Six years later, Cox hopes to get a shot at defending Pryor, the Washington Redskins new wide receiver.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday in Philadelphia, and Cox is hoping to get a call. The Michigan State product has been told he could go either in the late rounds Saturday or as a free agent. All he wants is a chance to prove he belongs on an NFL field.

Pryor ended up being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL supplemental draft, and Cox, after helping Jeannette reach the WPIAL Class AA championship game, spent the past five seasons honing his skills with the Spartans.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is ranked 17th at free safety and 379th overall by NFLdraftscout.com .

Cox hopes his performance at Michigan State's pro day March 22 helped his cause. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, had a vertical jump of 35 inches and bench-pressed 225 pounds 26 times.

“I talked to almost all the NFL teams at the pro day and on the phone,” Cox said. “A lot feel I'd have a shot as a nickel back. I really had a good pro day. Most teams see me as a safety.”

According to NFLscoutdraft.com , Cox's strengths are putting himself in proper position with foot quickness and redirection skills. They also like his versatility.

His weaknesses, according to numerous draft websites, were his inconsistency and getting his eyes caught in the backfield, causing him to be late out of his breaks and allowing pass-catchers to gain a step. He also was an inconsistent tackler.

DraftAnalysis.com said before his senior season that “Cox entered the season rated as a potential first-round choice by scouts, yet for much of the past two years he has played like a late-rounder.”

Cox was a four-year letterman and played in 51 games at Michigan State, starting 25 (16 at safety and nine at cornerback).

He finished with 166 career tackles, four interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns. He returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against Penn State in 2015 and had an interception return in '16 against Rutgers.

“I had to switch to cornerback because of injuries,” Cox said. “I knew the entire defense, so I did it to help the team. I could flip back and forth.”

Cox was a team captain his senior season but missed the final game of the season against Penn State because of an off-campus incident. He accepted a plea agreement to a lesser charge of littering and had the assault case dismissed in January. He paid a fine and court costs.

“I was out celebrating a teammate's birthday,” Cox said. “I should have known better. I was very disappointed that I missed the Penn State game. I let myself, my teammates and coaches down.”

With that behind him, Cox is focused on getting his shot in the NFL. He will be waiting by his phone.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.