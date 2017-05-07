Gateway graduate Beehner wows for Methodist University golf team

At the end of the day, 2016 Gateway grad and girls golf standout Johnna Beehner is a winner, and she takes that trait with her everywhere she goes.

The three-time PIAA girls golf qualifier has taken her golf game, passion and ambition to the Tar Heel state, where she has turned in one of the best seasons of any lady golfer in Methodist University history.

“Johnna is a generational player,” said Tom Inczauskis, who is in his eighth season as the Monarchs coach. “Players of her caliber do not come along often, and she has already made her presence known on the national stage. She has put Methodist women's golf back into the spotlight in Division III, and we are excited to have her playing for the Monarchs.”

Methodist knows a winner when it sees one. Golf is one of the most important sports at Methodist, located about 60 miles south of Raleigh in Fayetteville, N.C. The Monarchs were the gold standard of NCAA Division III women's golf from 1986-2012. The program captured 25 NCAA D-III golf championships during that period, including a stretch of 15 straight.

“Once I came here the first time, (it was) for the golf camp, the staff was awesome and they were a big part in the reason why I came here,” said Beehner, who is studying golf management and marketing. “It's a top-notch facility, the campus is pretty new and it was nice.”

What have been nice are Beehner's scores. The Monarchs, who are not affiliated with a conference, haven't won a championship in five seasons and didn't qualify for the D-III championships as a team this season. But Beehner received one of six at-large bids to compete at the NCAA D-III championships Tuesday through Friday at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

In her first season, Beehner nudged her way into the Monarchs record book with three tournament wins this season, which tied her for second in the wins-per-season category.

“She has an excellent work ethic and has really put in the time it takes to succeed as one of the top players in the country in Division III,” Inczauskis said. “On the golf course, she has all the shots and understands course management. She has a great temperament on the golf course, which contributes to her consistency from round to round (and) course to course.”

Beehner was a force from the moment she arrived. She took over as the Monarchs No. 1 golfer in the preseason and has led by example. Two of her three tourney wins came at the end of the season: She took home top honors at the Callaway Spring Invitational hosted by Greensboro College and the Ithaca Spring Invitational. At Greensboro, she won by five strokes while carding a one-under-par 143 through two rounds.

“I've done a really good job this semester of just playing boring golf,” Beehner said. “Our coach just likes to say to go out and play boring golf.”

Beehner's boring golf has her has driving the ball somewhere between 260 and 270 yards. That's 20 yards more than a year ago when she was still competing for the Gators.

Her 76-stroke average earned her the championship invite. Beehner placed in the top 10 seven times this season, including six top-five finishes.

“I am proud of what Johnna has accomplished in her first season,” Inczauskis said. “She has already made the Methodist University record books with her performance. I am confident Johnna can lead Methodist to (a) national championship and help us secure our 26th championship.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.