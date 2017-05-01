Franklin Regional grad Stevenson makes quick impact at Cleveland State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Filling in where needed, Franklin Regional graduate Tyler Stevenson sparkled as a freshman on the Cleveland State men's swimming team.

Stevenson, who turned 19 on April 23, scored in all three events he competed in individually recently in the Horizon League championship meet.

He had top-five finishes in two of them.

“Tyler really took off,” Vikings' coach Paul Graham said.

Stevenson placed third in the men's 200-yard breaststroke (2 minutes, 1.63 seconds) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:33.35) events in career-best times. He was in the 800 freestyle relay (6:34.09) that came in second and set a school record.

He helped the Vikings to second place of seven teams. The Vikings had 663 points to first-place Oakland's 839.5.

Stevenson was pleased with his performance considering his inexperience.

Before joining the Vikings, he said he never did weight training or was part of a training group.

Stevenson, who is 6-foot-3, plans to work with a personal trainer when he is home for the summer.

Graham said Stevenson took on the 500 freestyle for the sake of the team.

“(I was) out of my comfort zone,” Stevenson said.

Next season, Graham said Stevenson will get back to his “roots” in the 200 individual medley. Stevenson was a WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA boys finalist in that event and the 100 breaststroke in 2016.

Stevenson, who plans to study history and become a teacher, said he just wants to keep improving his times and places. He set career bests in five events this season.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.