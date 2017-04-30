Franklin Regional's Nania continues remarkable baseball journey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brandon Nania's sweet, powerful left-handed swing has been a constant source of attention since his days at Franklin Regional.

That swing drew the eye of Division-I programs such as West Virginia, where Nania committed in 2013. It earned him a place on the roster at Slippery Rock, where a freak elbow injury resulted in Tommy John surgery.

And, after missing a year of playing time to rehab, Nania's swing took him to Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va., where he became the program's all-time leader in home runs, RBIs and doubles.

“When I got here a couple years ago, I just wanted to come in and do well,” Nania said Friday before the Patriots played a three-game weekend series against Catawba Valley. “Coming off an injury like I had, it's a tough road back.”

The next stop on Nania's baseball journey will be Division II Winston-Salem State, the top-seeded team in the upcoming Central Intercollgiate Athletic Association tournament.

Nania, a first baseman, will be a junior when he joins the Rams next season.

“Brandon has done a bunch of things for our program that have gone unnoticed,” Patrick Henry coach Frank Jagoda said. “He's going to graduate from here next week, and he's got a scholarship to play Division II baseball, and those are incredible things. But, for us, he's steadied our lineup from Day 1. He's been a blessing to be around and taken on a leadership role. Our program has some lofty expectations every year. As for Brandon, he's met those expectations and beyond.”

Nania entered the weekend with a .366 batting average, .648 slugging percentage, eight home runs, 49 RBIs, 39 runs and 17 doubles in 42 games. In two seasons, Nania has 16 home runs, 109 RBIs and 38 doubles.

He became Patrick Henry's all-time home run leader in dramatic fashion.

In the first game of an April 8 doubleheader against nationally ranked Pitt Community College, Nania easily cleared the fence with a game-winning, two-run homer in extra innings. His teammates mobbed him at home plate, but he didn't know he had the record at the time.

“I found out about the home run record after one of those games,” Nania said. “I'm not really big into that kind of stuff. I take pride in my offense, but the records really don't mean that much to me.”

He clearly has meant plenty to Patrick Henry (31-19), one of the better programs in NJCAA.

Besides his steady presence in the lineup, Nania worked hard to become better defensively. He's made just two errors on the season.

Nania also opened a Western Pennsylvania pipeline to Patrick Henry, which gives college-bound players a chance for immediate playing time and an opportunity to catch the attention of Division I and II programs. There are five WPIAL players on the roster, partly because of the success Nania had since his arrival.

“I didn't really know the guys personally before they got down here. I just knew them through baseball,” Nania said. “I would text them about it here, and they fed into what I was saying. It's pretty cool having Pittsburgh guys down here. I can go watch Steelers and Pirates games with other people now.”

But Nania is more providing more than an example for Western Pennsylvania players. His story and persistence, which he credits his parents Don and Denise for, are things Jagoda said resonates with teammates.

“Winston Salem State is getting a very good two-way player and a good teammate,” Jagoda said. “He's a big, power bat who's worked hard and overcome a lot. He stays within himself. He's a good hitter, a smart hitter. He's not a guy who just hits home runs. He makes two-strike adjustment and sprays the ball all over the field. He's been in a good place for the last two years, and I'm sure it will continue.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.