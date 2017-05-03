Eleven inductees join Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Long-time Kittanning High School basketball coach Dave Sysyn remembers the first time he heard of the town.

He couldn't pronounce it properly.

“I wanted to student teach near my wife, and I asked for a school near West Mifflin or Penn Hills,” Sysyn said. “They ended up sending me to ‘kitten-ning.' I asked, where's kitten-ning?”

He soon learned how to pronounce the town and where it was located. And for his successful effort in turning around the school's basketball program and operating an instruction camp for more than a quarter-century, Sysyn was part of the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame's 45th induction class.

Eleven inductees were part of Sunday's annual banquet at Freeport's Laube Hall.

Kittanning basketball was struggling when Sysyn arrived in 1973. The school had won only one section title in the previous 23 seasons and lost 19 of 20 games against rival Ford City in one stretch.

“When I was hired, a school board member told me I don't have to win the section all the time or finish high in the standings, but try to beat Ford City at least once every five years,” Sysyn recalled.

He did that and more, setting up a camp for more than 25 years with former Ford City coach Tom Dinga.

Former Ford City basketball standout Cassandra Cutts Pinson was packing lunches for her children at 6:30 one morning in Georgia when she got a text of a Valley News Dispatch archival photo of her in the 1999 WPIAL playoffs and realized how her everyday life had gone so far since her playing days with the Sabers and St. Vincent College, where she was a member of some outstanding teams.

Leechburg graduate Robb Smith thanked his wife and children for their understanding as he has moved around to various colleges and the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant coach, including his latest collegiate move from Arkansas to defensive coordinator at Minnesota.

Former Ford City baseball and Naval Academy standout Paul Lhote was awed by his surrounding Sunday at the dais and the roster of previous inductees.

“I don't know if I compare to those guys,” Lhote said. “This is really humbling for me.”

Joe Gourley excelled in football at Apollo-Ridge in multiple positions and in multiple sports, lettering in basketball and baseball, besides football. He thanked his late coach and athletic director, Harry Rollinson.

Freeport's Vicki Keasey recalled the early days of female scholastic sports when she was coaching volleyball, softball and basketball. Sometimes the players would practice without uniforms or team gear.

Whenever there was a successful athletic or civic endeavor, one could bet Dennis Wolfe was working behind the scenes to make it go. Wolfe, a retired Leechburg educator, was inducted in the builder category as a hall of fame board member, a Little League officer, Gilpin Township supervisor or any one a number of area programs.

Four inductees were honored posthumously, including former Kiski Area track star Robert Walker, who received the military award. Walker was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 8, 1971.

Relatives of deceased athletic figures accepted induction for former Leechburg football player and Apollo and Plum coach Charles Bonello, Freeport and University of Maryland standout Fred Hamilton and Kittanning basketball star Jerry Sybert, who was later part of Westminster College's 77-game home winning streak.

George Guido is a freelance writer.