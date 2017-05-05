Chilly, wet conditions expected for Pittsburgh Marathon

Where: The race begins downtown near 10th Avenue and Liberty Avenue in front of the August Wilson Center and finishes downtown on the Boulevard of the Allies and Wood Street near Point Park.

Stay warm.

It's not advice often given to runners preparing to hit the streets for the Pittsburgh Marathon in early May.

More typical are warnings about rising temperatures, staying hydrated and knowing the signs of heatstroke, but that won't be the case Sunday as more than 25,000 runners participate in the marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay.

“This will be one of the cooler marathons that we've had, although it has snowed on marathon day once,” said Dr. Ron Roth, medical director for the event. “The temperatures at the start of the race will be in the 40s, and they'll probably stay in the 40s for most of the race. The sky will be overcast, and there's a chance of rain early at the start of the race and towards the end. We'll run the race under the white flag, which means low concern for heat emergencies, but there is some concern about hypothermia. We're prepared to take care of cold runners.”

It will be the ninth marathon since the race returned in 2009 after a five-year absence. More than 40,000 people are expected to take place in the weekend's events, which include Saturday's 5K, kids marathon, toddler trot and pet walk. Runners will come from more than 20 countries and nearly every state in the U.S.

One of the race favorites is American Craig Leon, a professional runner and an MBA program manager for University of Oregon's Warsaw Sports Marketing Center. This is the Van Wert, Ohio, native's first time racing in Pittsburgh.

“I like the challenge of these kinds of marathons where I can hopefully put myself in the position where I'm up near the front,” said Leon, 32, who represented the U.S. in the men's marathon at the 2015 Pan American Games. “That's an exciting place to be. Any time you have a chance to mix it up at the front of the race it provides a little extra incentive.”

Despite never having run the course before, Leon knows enough about Western Pennsylvania to have prepared for hills. Though running in cooler temperatures is preferable for most runners, Leon said he is ready to begin the race with articles of clothing — shirts, gloves, arm warmers, etc., — that he won't have at the finish.

“It definitely changes the equation a little bit,” he said. “I've always been told that if you have goose bumps, your body is spending energy trying to keep itself warm. So just trying to stay warm prior to the race and in the first part of the race is really important because you're going to need that energy later in the race. It's not dangerous. Last weekend here was in the upper 80s, and that would have been bad for a whole other reason, but I think it's just about being smart and staying warm early on in the race.”

Nick Archinaga, 33, of Flagstaff, Ariz., is another top American in the marathon field. It's also his first time racing in Pittsburgh.

“One of my goals is to run a marathon in all 50 states, and this is going to check off the box for Pennsylvania,” said Archinaga, who represented the U.S. at the 2011 World Marathon Championships and was in the top 10 at the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympics Marathon Trials. “But it's also a good race where I can come here and have a chance to come out with the win. The competition's going to be pretty stiff with the Africans coming in from Kenya and Ethiopia. I've seen some of their (personal records), and they're all very quick. But I've known a few people who've run here and finished top three, so I've gotten bits of advice about how to race the course and run smart.”

As for braving the elements, Roth recommended runners dress in layers they can easily shed and don't mind parting with as the race goes on and they get warmer. He also recommended a trash bag as an easy, disposable windbreaker and raincoat.

Karen Price is a freelance writer.