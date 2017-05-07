GCC's Pellis making mark for Penn baseball

Pinch-hit appearances were not something Tommy Pellis was accustomed to doing during his standout days at Greensburg Central Catholic, but it's how he got on track as a freshman at Penn.

And it helped him start living up to considerable preseason expectations.

Baseball America tabbed Pellis as the Ivy League's Rookie of the Year. After all, he hit .745 during his final regular season at GCC with 11 doubles, seven triples, four home runs and 29 RBIs to earn Tribune-Review Player of the Year honors. He was the first WPIAL player to finish a regular season with a batting average above .700 since at least 2000.

Unlike many Division I freshmen, Pellis got an opportunity to play immediately. Like many freshmen, he experienced growing pains.

“Honestly, it's what I expected. The game is getting faster, but I've adjusted pretty well,” Pellis said. “The main thing for me learning how to balance school work with playing a sport year-round. But it's what I expected. It's not easy stuff, and GCC did a great job preparing me for where I am now.”

Pellis is a vital contributor for Penn (23-20, 13-8), which defeated Columbia, 6-3, on Sunday for the program's first Ivy League Gehrig Division title since 2007.

Whether Pellis is in the starting lineup — he has started 24 games for the Quakers — or pinch hitting (five other appearances), Penn knows it has a dependable player.

“For me this year, I've learned to trust in my ability,” Pellis said. “When things aren't going great, you have to keep working hard, keep practicing. There's times you're not feeling your best or not getting the results you want. You can't feel bad for yourself. One of the things I find helpful is to work harder.”

Last month, Pellis went on a tear, and it kick-started with a pinch-hit appearance.

In the ninth inning of a nonconference game against Delaware on April 12, Pellis hit his first collegiate home run, a solo blast that got Penn within a run in a 10-9 loss.

“That was great, definitely one of my more memorable baseball moments,” he said. “That was a huge confidence builder for me.”

The home run was one of three extra-base hits that week for Pellis, who batted .429 (6 for 14) with six runs and two RBIs, including a three-hit game against Princeton. He earned Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors April 17.

For the season, Pellis is batting .263 (21 for 80) with four home runs, 12 RBIs and 13 runs. He often serves as the Quakers designated hitter but also plays in the infield when needed.

Being a one-sport athlete is an adjustment for Pellis, who threw for 3,021 yards at GCC, and the avid fisherman who once caught a 40-pound catfish is still seeking secret fishing spots not far from campus. But those aren't major concerns. He's focused on helping Penn win an Ivy League title, and he's excited to play summer ball in the Hampton (N.Y.) League.

“I'm so grateful for the opportunity Penn has given me. To be able to come in and help this program right away is great,” Pellis said. “It's been great being around the guys every day and working hard. Winning always makes it more, but with this group, it's just a great bunch to be friends with. And there's a couple guys on the team into fishing. We'll find some spots eventually.”