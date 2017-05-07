P-R sophomore golfer Freyvogel set to test herself against the pros

For the first time in her career, Pine-Richland's Lauren Freyvogel will be golfing in a professional event when she hits the course at the Symetra Tour's Women's Health Classic on Thursday at The Links at Stoney Point in Greensville, S.C.

The sophomore claimed her place in the Symetra Tour event as her reward for winning the Women's Health Junior Challenge at the same course April 1.

Freyvogel's 3-over-par 147 was good for a four-stroke victory, and while she was in control of her game throughout the weekend, she said she didn't pay a lot of attention to the scoreboard until she was in the home stretch.

“Around hole 13 or 14 on the second day, I knew it was my tournament to win. I just wanted to finish strong, and I knew I'd be moving on to the Symetra tournament,” Freyvogel said.

“I shot a 2-under 70 on the first day. I played super well, and I knew I could make some birdies on that course. I struggled a little bit in the second round, so I'm proud of that. I feel good heading into the event next weekend.”

The Symetra Tour is the official developmental tour of the LPGA. Its membership is open only to professional women's golfers or to qualified amateurs. For Freyvogel, participating in a tour event represents more than an exciting opportunity, it represents a significant step toward accomplishing her most sought-after aspirations.

“That's always been the dream. My dream is to be out on tour one day, so playing in my first professional event will be a great experience for me,” Freyvogel said.

“I can't wait to learn what it's like to be inside the ropes and get a feel for what it's like to play in a professional event.”

One advantage she might have is she has competed at The Links at Stoney Point so recently. In order to maximize her ability to be competitive at the Symetra Tour event, she said she has been using her experience at the course to guide her training regimen ahead of playing it again.

“I think that driving accuracy is very important at that course,” Freyvogel said. “The first part for me would be just getting the ball on the fairway, and once I can get the ball on the green, it's just putting it in a position where I can be aggressive with my first putt and go for some birdies.”

The Symetra Tour sends players directly to the LPGA Tour. The top 10 money winners at the end of each Symetra Tour season earn playing privileges on the LPGA for the following season.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance write.