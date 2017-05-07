McLean helps team claim national polo championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jack McLean of Sewickley Heights was recovering from a broken ankle, but it was hard to tell in the United States Polo Association Open National Interscholastic Championship tournament from April 24 to 30 in Ithaca, N.Y.

An attacker, he scored three goals and came through with a crucial defensive play in Maryland's 16-12 victory against Houston in the final.

McLean, 16, was injured after Bosco, one of his favorite horses at Marlan Farm in Freeland, Md., tripped and rolled into him about two weeks before the tournament. He played with a cast from the knee down.

Maryland coach Kelly Wells said it was remarkable what McLean did, adding he showed a lot of maturity and heart.

“He didn't let on if he was in pain,” she said.

McLean, a junior who takes online classes, said he played as well as he could.

“This is by far my biggest win due to the amount of practice and dedication from me and my team,” he said.

McLean scored twice in the second chukker, or period, and once in the third. With less than two minutes left in the game, he stopped what appeared to be a sure Houston goal before Maryland scored twice to seal the triumph.

McLean tallied five goals in a 24-10 semifinal win against Gardnertown (Newburgh, N.Y.) Maryland was seeded first of five teams. Wells said it is her boys' first national title since 1998.

After his cast is removed, McLean will get ready for the outdoor grass season. He plans to play in several national youth tournaments and will take care of a string of horses this summer for a professional team in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“I went to a polo camp for two summers in Santa Barbara when I was 11 and 12, (but) this will be a new experience in working in polo and allow me to practice with high-goal advance players,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.