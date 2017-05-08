Franklin Regional's Megaludis set to join WPIAL Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nico Megaludis lost one wrestling match in his high school career.

It came in the 103-pound semifinals at the 2008 PIAA Class AAA championships. The Franklin Regional freshman bounced back from the 1-0 heartbreaker to win two consolation bouts and take third.

Megaludis used that loss as motivation.

The four-time WPIAL champion went on to capture three state championships and finish 170-1 before embarking on a historic run at Penn State.

For his efforts on the mat, Megaludis will be honored May 26 with induction into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.

“The WPIAL is so strong with a great tradition,” he said. “There have been some awesome athletes to come out of the WPIAL. To be up there with some of the best is a great honor. I thank the WPIAL for thinking of me.”

Megaludis will be enshrined in the Class of 2017 with Jeannette football star Terrelle Pryor, Gateway swim legend Melanie Morgan Miller and football coaching legends George Novak and Joe Walton.

He will be the first athlete connected with Franklin Regional — individual or team — to be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.

“To be the first one is very humbling, and I hope there are more from Franklin Regional inducted in the future,” Megaludis said.

“Franklin Regional treated me and my teammates very well. So many people, from athletic director Zach Kessler to the administration and teachers to a lot of others in the school and community were and are very supportive of the wrestling program.”

Megaludis was the only one from Franklin Regional to make the state tournament for his first three years. As a senior in 2011, four others — Tyler Smith, Trevor Medlang, Ben Johnson and Luke Fleck — joined him in Hershey.

“It was very memorable,” Megaludis said. “Each year since, we've probably had five or six state qualifiers. I just remembered we had a lot of fun. We were jokesters and always had a good time, but we also knew when we had to be serious and prepare in the (wrestling) room and when we got out on the mat for matches.”

Megaludis capped his high school career with a dominating 16-4 victory over Boyertown senior Jeremy Minich in the 125-pound state finals.

Minich wrestled at Rider.

“I knew I was going to miss it,” Megaludis said of his high school experience. “I made a lot of great memories. But I was ready for a new opportunity at Penn State and the chance to compete for a national championship.”

At Penn State, Megaludis finished as a four-time All-American, earning a third-place finish and two seconds before breaking through with the 125-pound national championship last spring at Madison Square Garden.

Megaludis, who finished his college career 119-19, helped Penn State capture the 2016 national championship, its fifth NCAA title in six years. The Nittany Lions won it again in 2017.

A couple of months after his collegiate career came to a close, Megaludis, representing the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, won a second national title as he took gold at the University National Freestyle Championships in Akron, Ohio.

His 2016 spring also included a trip to the U.S. Olympic Trials in Iowa City. He battled tough in two matches but suffered losses in both, 4-3 and 5-4.

Megaludis, a financial representative with a local branch of Northwestern Mutual, is gearing up for the USA World Team Trials June 9-10 in Lincoln, Neb.

He will compete for a spot on the freestyle team at 57 kg (125 pounds).

“I want to win a world title,” said Megaludis. “I am really excited for the opportunity next month (in Nebraska).”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.