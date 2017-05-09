Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Several WPIAL alums take the pitch for U.S. Open Cup

Matt Grubba | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Submitted
The Tartan Devils Oak Avalon, pictured after a match in fall 2016 at Duquesne's Rooney Field, are the first Western Pennsylvania amateur team to qualify for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the MLS era (since 1995). They play their first-round game Wednesday, May 10, 2017, against the Derby City Rovers in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Most of their players are former WPIAL standouts. Many played at area colleges, and a few went pro.

But for the first time this year, the Tartan Devils Oak Avalon can tout themselves as one of the 99 best soccer teams in the U.S.

The Tartan Devils hit the national stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the Western Pennsylvania amateur champions travel to Jeffersonville, Ind., to face the Derby City Rovers of the nationwide Premier Development League in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It is the first time in the MLS era (since 1995) that a Western Pa. team has qualified for the single-elimination national championship, and the players hope to make their stay more than a one-and-done.

“It's great exposure for us. How cool will it be years later to say to our kids we were in the Open Cup,” said defender Andy Kalas, a former Pitt player and one of four Norwin grads on the team. “We know we're not going to go out and win the cup, but it's certainly realistic, with the guys we have, we can win a game or two and play some pro teams.”

The Cup, which is in its 104th year and now is named for Hunt, the late Kansas City Chiefs owner and major backer of soccer in the U.S., is an eight-round competition. Lower-division pro teams, such as the Riverhounds and other USL teams, enter the bracket in the second round. MLS teams join in the fourth.

The Tartan Devils already know that a first-round win would earn them a second-round game against USL's Louisville City FC on May 17 at Highmark Stadium. For the three-time reigning champions of the Greater Pittsburgh Soccer League's top division, who are sponsored by Piper's Pub on the South Side, a shot at a pro outfit is a major incentive.

“It's definitely special because all the guys are pretty much from here in Pittsburgh,” said forward Travis MacKenzie, who counts Chartiers Valley, Duquesne and the Riverhounds among his former teams. “When we saw the schedule, if it would've been two away games, it might have been tough to get the guys to commit to go to Indiana. But a chance to go against a pro team — we wanted to play the Riverhounds, but Louisville is a good side — that's definitely a big motivation to go get a win.”

The first-round matchup will be a contrast of styles.

PDL teams such as Derby City are made up almost entirely of current players from various colleges, but their regular season has yet to begin. The Tartan Devils have experience playing as a unit, but with most of their players in their late 20s and early 30s and only three substitutions allowed in Cup matches, fitness will be a concern.

“That's the blessing of a nice, long bus ride to the game. We have six hours to talk about a starting lineup. I envision at some point on the bus ride, we'll pick our best 11 to give us a chance to win,” Kalas said.

Where fitness is a concern, adrenaline could take over, considering the stakes. For many of the Devils' players, this will be their first major competition since college, and the chance to face the pros or win a $15,000 prize for being the farthest-advancing amateur team has their attention.

“It's been a long time for some of us playing a real competitive game — probably since our last conference tournaments in college,” said EJ McCormick, a Fox Chapel and Pitt grad. “PA West (the local state association) hasn't been super-relevant in the amateur soccer scene for a while, and for guys on the team who are 33, 34, this is kind of the last chance for them.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

