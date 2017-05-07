Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Runners fill Downtown Pittsburgh for marathon, half-marathon races

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
Processed with VSCO with s3 preset
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Robin Pugh, 63, of Glassport, Anna Allshouse 31, of West Deer, and Brittany Weaver, 29, of West Deer (l-r) huddle for warmth at Liberty and Stanwix before the start of the Pittsburgh Marathon, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Lauren Marts, of Emsworth (left), and Katie Calano, of Avalon, stretch in front of Fifth Avenue Place in preparation for the Pittsburgh Marathon, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Hannah smith, of Squirrel Hill and Alex Sundermann of Squirrel Hill pack into the T with other participants of the Pittsburgh Marathon, on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Raymond Chrobak, of Charlottesville, Va., gets ready for the Pittsburgh Marathon in front of Fifth Avenue Place on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pre-dawn at the starting line of the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pre-dawn at the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pre-dawn at the Pittsburgh Marathon starting line on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Twins Kennadie Bates, 16 and Coltin Bates, 16, both of Sewickley, keep warm in the Gateway T Station, Downtown on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
The scene from above the starting corrals moments before the Pittsburgh Marathon gets underway on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

It's marathon day in Pittsburgh, and the full 26.2-mile race and 13.1 half-marathon got underway at 7 a.m.

The Tribune-Review will have you covered with photos, videos and updates throughout the day.

Related Content
Port Authority outlines detours on Pittsburgh Marathon weekend
Port Authority of Allegheny County on Thursday announced several bus route detours will be in place this weekend because of the Pittsburgh Marathon and related ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.