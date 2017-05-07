Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Korir wins half-marathon a day after running 10K

Karen Price | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Men's half marathon winner Cyrus Korir, left, hugs Julius Kogo during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown, Sunday, May 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Thermal blankets are handed out to runners after completing their races during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown Sunday May 07, 2017.

Cyrus Korir got off a plane from Kenya just several days before Sunday's Pittsburgh Half Marathon, so he wasn't acclimated to running in temperatures in the mid-40s.

He also never had run a half-marathon before lining up on Liberty Avenue downtown. Convinced he wasn't going to be competitive with the more seasoned distance runners in the field and therefore not concerned about the need for fresh legs, the 23-year-old ran in the Apple Blossom 10K on Saturday in Winchester, Va., finishing second overall.

So if defending champion and course record holder Julius Kogo was surprised that Korir closed a 10-second gap and caught him in the final 400 meters of the race, he wasn't the only one.

“I took a chance,” Korir said with the help of a translator. “I didn't know if I would survive a long sprint. I had pretty much settled for No. 2, but then I just saw Julius was tiring out. Then we started dueling it out.”

Korir, won with a time of 1:04:13, ahead of two-time winner Kogo, also of Kenya, just on his tail at 1:04:14. American Ben Bruce was third, finishing in 1:04:39.

Kenya's Gladys Kipsoi was the women's half-marathon winner with a time of 1:12:08. Ethiopian Etaferahu Temesgen was second in 1:13:23, and Simegn Yeshanbel, also of Ethiopia, was third in 1:13:40.

Ko top American woman in marathon

Phebe Ko, who was the runner-up in the 2009 and '10 marathons and third in 2016 after returning from a hiatus from running, once again finished third and was the top American woman. Although she knew she was somewhere in front, Ko said, she didn't know what place she was in as she was running the race.

“I saw two girls ahead of me, and I picked both of them off by halfway, but I didn't know who was in front of me,” she said. “I just kept pushing to see if someone would come back to me, but I didn't see them, so they were way ahead.”

Domos wins handcycle division

Squirrel Hill's Attila Domos was the men's handcycle champion, finishing in 1:28:28. It was his second victory and first since 2010. Ashli Molinero was the women's champion with a time of 2:44:12. The field of 24 handcycles tied the record for the largest ever at the Pittsburgh Marathon.

Bits and pieces

Charity runners raised approximately $1.5 million this year, bringing the total raised through the Run for a Reason program since 2009 to more than $10 million. There were 2,800 charity runners this year, benefitting more than 100 charities. … The overall prize purse was $132,000 plus an additional $40,500 awarded to the top U.S. finishers as part of the American Development Program. The women's and men's marathon winners took home $8,000, and the half-marathon winners each got $6,500.

Karen Price is a freelance writer.

