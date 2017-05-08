Seton-La Salle coach has high expectations for Orndoff with Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton-La Salle graduate Scott Orndoff, a senior tight end in the Pitt football program, recently signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Scott is a respectful, hard-working young man who will represent himself and his family well,” Rebels coach Rob Carter said. “I believe Scott has a great chance to make the team. He is a consummate professional who will represent the Steelers organization well. He is a great teammate who is willing to make a sacrifice for the betterment of the team.”

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Orndoff enjoyed one of the most productive seasons ever by a Pitt tight end in 2016, compiling 35 catches for 579 yards (16.5 avg.) and five touchdowns.

He finished second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns (tied), and was highly instrumental in the Panthers' 43-42 upset at eventual national champion Clemson with nine catches for 128 yards and two TDs — all career highs.

Orndoff also helped Pitt rally past Georgia Tech with a 74-yard touchdown reception that tied the game 34-34 with 3:50 remaining.

Orndoff, who is 23 and earned a bachelor's degree in administration of justice, was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game, and was named to the All-ACC Academic Football Team three times.

“Scott is the son of a former coach and has a high football IQ,” Carter said. “I believe Scott will be able to do everything that is asked of him from his position. He can help in the play-action pass game, as well as being a respectable edge blocker in the run game. What he was asked to do at Pitt will transition well over to the Steelers' offense. He will have to prove his worth on special teams, which I feel shouldn't be a problem.”

At Seton-La Salle, he was a two-time all-state selection, and had 35 receptions for 625 yards over his junior and senior seasons. He was considered one of the nation's top 20 tight end prospects by Rivals and Scout.

The Steelers agreed to terms with nine rookie free agents following the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft.

DeCicco boys basketball camp slated at TJ

Coach (Dom) DeCicco's 12th annual boys basketball camp will be held June 19-22 at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Area boys entering grades fourth through ninth grade can register at a cost of $100 per player.

The camp will consist of instruction on defense, rebounding, ball-handling, shooting and passing, and will include team drills and games.

The TJ boys basketball coaching staff, players and alumni will serve as instructors.

Checks should be made payable to TJ Basketball Bosters. For questions or more information, call DeCicco at 412-720-6540.

Baldwin grad Suhoski third-year starter at Seton Hill

Baldwin graduate Abbey Suhoski is a redshirt junior infielder on the Seton Hill University softball team.

Suhoski is a third-year starter who led the Griffins in batting average (.421), hits (53), doubles (5), home runs (5) and RBIs (30) last season. She also tied as the second-leading hitter in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Suhoski missed the 2015 season because of injury.

TJ grad Fitzgerald continues softball career at Gannon

Thomas Jefferson graduate Megan Fitzgerald is a freshman second baseman on the Gannon University softball team.

Fitzgerald was a two-sport athlete in high school, lettering three times in softball and volleyball. She also was a student-athlete award recipient, and a member of the National Honor Society and concert choir.

Baldwin softball team enjoys playing on home turf

Baldwin's softball team was scheduled to play its first eight games of the season at home.

After losing to visiting Chartiers Valley, the Highlanders reeled off victories against Mt. Lebanon, Brashear, Upper St. Clair and Peters Township.

Three of the Highlanders' early season games at home were cancelled.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.