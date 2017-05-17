Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
USL's Louisville routs Pittsburgh amateur team in U.S. Open Cup

Matt Grubba | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

On one side was Louisville City FC, a USL club of full-time, professional soccer players.

On the other was the Tartan Devils Oak Avalon, a Pittsburgh amateur team that carries three accountants, two lawyers, two social workers, an event planner and three small business owners among their roster.

The outcome was to be expected, but it was a historic night for the Devils, nonetheless.

Louisville booked a spot in the third round of the 104th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup by cruising past the Devils, 9-0, in a second-round game Wednesday at Highmark Stadium.

The Devils are the three-time defending champion of the Greater Pittsburgh Soccer League, Western Pa.'s top amateur league. Though all their players played college soccer, most at the Division I level, the gulf between the Sunday men's leaguers and the active pros was clear.

Despite the loss, the Devils are the first Western Pa. amateur team in the modern era to advance past the first round, which made them one of the last 71 teams alive in a competition filled with pro teams from the USL and MLS.

Louisville led 4-0 at halftime on an opening own goal and strikes by Mark-Anthony Kaye, Richard Ballard and Ilija Ilic. Cameron Lancaster scored twice, and Sean Totsch, Oscar Jiminez and Guy Abend scored in the second half for Louisville, which advances to face the FC Cincinnati (USL)/AFC Cleveland (National Premier Development League) winner May 31.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

