A-K Valley Hall of Fame Class has Springdale feel

All roads eventually lead back to the Alle-Kiski Valley, as it did for former Freeport football standout Dan Leri.

Leri, a 1975 Freeport grad who was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the country before accepting a scholarship to Penn State, made it clear his success in sports, and later in life, was more about being raised in a tight-knit community like Freeport and surrounding himself with the right people and coaches.

“After all these years and 42 years ago of being away, when people ask me where I'm from, I say ‘Freeport, Pa.' ” said Leri, who lives in Tyrone and heads Penn State's Innovation Park research campus. “I want to accept this on behalf of the Freeport football teams of 1972, '73 and '74.”

Leri and seven other former A-K Valley athletes were given their place in local sports lore as they were inducted into the 48th class of the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in front of a crowd of more than 350 fans, friends and family at New Kensington's Quality Inn.

Riverview grad and former Kiski Area wrestling coach Chuck Tursky is no stranger to hall of fame ceremonies. Saturday night marked his fifth induction ceremony. But this one was different.

“This is one of the special places in America where people live within 10 miles of where they grew up,” said Tursky, who had the crowd laughing throughout his speech. “This is real special.”

Tursky is a member of the WPIAL, PIAA, Slippery Rock halls of fame in addition to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He took over the Kiski Area wrestling program in 1986 and turned it into the model that every high school program strove to be by winning 16 section titles, which included a run of 102 straight wins from 1993-2006. He coached the Cavaliers to two WPIAL team championships (1997, 2003) and a second-place finish in the PIAA tourney in 2003. Tursky finished with a career coaching record of 505-43-2.

“I've had a love affair with sports for over 50 years,” Tursky said. “I'm very proud to have over 90 coaches out there coaching at different levels.”

The ceremony had a Springdale feel as the Dynamos were well represented by four enshrinees who played for the orange and black or coached there.

Things came full circle for Springdale's Lindsay Sacca. A three-sport athlete during her high school days, Sacca helped rally support throughout the Springdale community to start a high school girls team her freshman year. She got her wish as the Dynamos fielded their first girls' team the next year. By the time Sacca left Springdale, she earned national high school All-American honors and left the program with a solid foundation before moving on to Bucknell with a soccer scholarship. Sacca finished her career at Bucknell earning first-team all-Patriot League her senior year.

It wasn't if the late Dick Drennan would enter the hall of fame, it was a matter of when. Drennan, who died in 2001, was a standout basketball player for the Dynamos in the late 1940s, early '50s. Drennan went on to Edinboro and competed in basketball and track for two years before going to Europe and serving in the US Army.

Perhaps his greatest contribution to Springdale still bears his name, the Drennan-Conley Youth basketball League.

Former Dynamo fullback and linebacker Robert Hepler exemplified what it took to play both positions. A hard-nosed runner and tackler, Hepler led the Dynamos in touchdowns in 1964 and '65 and led the A-K Valley in points scored in 1965 with 135. Hepler went on accept a scholarship from Duke. He earned a degree in chemistry and later attended Harvard Law School. He joked he was the least talented of the eight inductees and parted with a message of “close your eyes.”

The final Springdale connection of the night came in the form of one of its beloved coaches, Don “Pappy” Boulton. Boulton was the Dynamos defensive coordinator for nearly 20 years under head coach, and fellow Oakmont grad, Chuck Wagner.

The two went on to lead the underdog Dynamos to a WPIAL Class A football championship in 2003 with a 30-13 win over Sto-Rox.

“I'm grateful, proud, humbled and honored to join the ranks and being inducted into the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame,” Boulton said. “After coaching against one another as fierce competitors, (Wagner) and I finally realized our dream was to coach together. It has been a beautiful journey.”

Like father, like son. Valley's B.J. Flenory follows his father, B.B., into the local hall. A 1999 grad, Flenory earned all-conference honors on defense and offense and helped lead the Vikings to an Allegheny Conference championship his senior season. He played at New Hampshire under assistant coach and former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly. Flenory was a crucial piece to the program's assent to the top of the NCAA Division I FCS ranks in the mid-2000's. His senior year, New Hampshire finished ranked No. 4 in the country and made the postseason for the first time in more than 10 seasons.

“Coming back home and knowing what sports means to everybody, this is a thrill for me,” said Flenory, who lives in Dallas and is the founder of Pylon Camps, Inc., a business that specializes in seven-on-seven football camps.

The hall of fame also welcomed one other Viking into the club, 1969 Valley grad Ernie Yates. Yates coached wrestling at Berwick for 25 years, where finished with a 311-117-1 career record. While at Berwick, he led his teams to four District 2 titles (2003, '05, '07 and '08) in addition to coaching up 42 District 2 champion wrestlers and two PIAA state finalists.

“I started out coaching wrestling and now I no longer coach wrestling, I coach people,” said Yates, who wrestled at Bloomsburg under legendary coach Russ Houk. “Coach Ray Bitar taught me that and coach Houk taught me that.”

Yates serves as a volunteer assistant coach at Southern Columbia, which won the District 4 team championship last winner and placed third in the state, knocking off Burrell, 34-21, during its march through the state bracket.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.