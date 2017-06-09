Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Novak guides Unity to convincing win over Bushy Run

Christian Strong | Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

A strong offensive attack powered Unity on Friday when a pair of cross-division rivals squared off in a Division 31 American Legion baseball game at Whitney Field.

Northern Division member Bushy Run looked a little rusty after a six-day layoff, and struggled with the bats, as host Unity earned a 9-1 victory.

Led by Cole Novak's stellar pitching performance, Unity, from the Southern Division, continued its strong start, improving to 3-2.

Novak allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game performance.

“Everything worked today as we made no errors this game,” said Unity manager Ed Guzik, citing Sunday's meeting with Kiski Valley. “We just have to cut out any little mistakes, and we'll be fine.”

Bushy Run starter Jake Santo allowed five runs on three hits and four walks in 2 13 innings.

The scoring began in the top of the second inning when Brett Andreani doubled to center field to plate Natte Paszek and give Bushy Run a 1-0 lead.

Unity answered in the bottom of the second after loading the bases on three straight walks that eventually led to four runs.

After two more walks by Santo in the bottom of the third, Bushy Run coach Jay Miller brought in lefty relief pitcher Joe Pipak. Unity still managed to score two runs to take a 6-1 lead.

Unity's offense continued to add on in the fourth as Connor Mondock came around to score. He also made a diving catch in the outfield in the fifth inning.

“We were very disciplined at the plate, and Cole did a great job pitching, so we simply just backed him up making plays,” said Mondock, who had two hits and two RBIs.

Brendan Johns added a double and two RBIs, and Brett Andreani also had an RBI for Unity.

Bushy Run (1-2) continued to struggle offensively in the final innings, failing to generate many opportunities.

“As a team today, we had three total hits; after that we kind of scattered and went to sleep,” Miller said. “We need to get more hits in a timely manner going forward.”

Unity punched in two more runs against relief pitcher Riley Gordish in the bottom of the sixth.

Bushy Run will return to action at noon Saturday against West Hempfield at Lint Field.

Christian Strong is a freelance writer.

