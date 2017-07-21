TJ coach leads Outlaws to national tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was an action-packed summer schedule for the Ohio Outlaws 15U/16U Premier PA fast-pitch softball team.

The Outlaws competed in five tournaments in four states — New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia — and wrapped up their summer slate last weekend.

The Atlanta Legacy Showcase took place July 13-16 in Georgia. The team, coached by Heidi Karcher, posted a 2-2-2 record in the season-ending national tournament.

“We did very well,” said Karcher, a physics/chemistry teacher and softball coach at Thomas Jefferson. “We beat the Firecrackers of Alabama who won the whole tourney. We also beat Atlanta Premier, tied the Tennessee Illusions and Gold Coast Hurricanes, and lost to Georgia Impact and Orion Hunter out of Chesapeake, Virginia.

“My girls either graduate in 2018, 2019 or 2020, which means we are a mixed 16U team.”

The Ohio Outlaws organization has 21 teams ranging from 10U to 18U, and is affiliated with Premier Girls Fastpitch and American Softball Association.

Ohio Outlaws players hail mainly from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Teams play a competitive tournament schedule with the goal of advancing to a national championship tournament.

Four members of Team Karcher have made college commitments — Ally Bezjak (St. Francis, Pa.), Sammi Adams (St. Francis, Pa.), Shelby Lawrenzi (Seton Hill) and Bella DeRiso (Bucknell).

“I have other players getting a lot of interest from the ACC, Big East, NEC and MAAC,” said Karcher, who led TJ to the 2014 WPIAL Class AAA softball championship.

The team roster was made up of 11 players, including seven from Western Pennsylvania high schools — Thomas Jefferson, Elizabeth Forward, Yough, Albert Gallatin and Oakland Catholic. Ligonier Valley and State College also were represented, and two other players were from Ohio.

Team members this summer consisted of TJ's Haleigh Karcher, EF's Taylor Ludwick, Yough's Hannah Bach, Aubrie Mance and Lawrenzi; Bezjak, from Albert Gallatin; and DeRiso, from Oakland Catholic; along with Ligonier Valley's Jane Garver, State College's Sara Conklin and Madison O'Berg from Amherst, Ohio, and Adams, from Copley, Ohio.

The Outlaws' pitching staff consisted of Garver, O'Berg and Lawrenzi, with Karcher at catcher. Adams (first base), Mance (second base), Ludwick (shortstop) and Bezjak (third base) manned the infield; with Bach, DeRiso and Conklin in the outfield.

Heidi Karcher, Haleigh's mom, was assisted by Brian Ludwick, Taylor's dad.

The team opened its summer schedule in early June by placing fourth in the PGF national qualifier that took place in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

After participating in the D-I Summer Invitational Showcase in North Ridgeville, Ohio, the Outlaws competed in the Team New Jersey Showcase, followed by the TNT Showcase in Quakertown, Pa.

“We played in top-notch tourneys (this summer), including the PGF national qualifier,” Coach Karcher said. “We unfortunately didn't get the berth to California, but overall we played awesome. We played up at 18U at the TNT Showcase, and played great competition at the showcase level.

“My most memorable moment was at our Team New Jersey Showcase where we made it to the semifinals and had to play Outlaws Morrison. Also, the double international tiebreaker with the Beverly Bandits at the Outlaws' summer tourney.

Bach, O'Berg, Mance and Haleigh Karcher were leading hitters for the Outlaws. Prior to the Atlanta Legacy, Bach was batting .458, followed by O'Berg (.350), Mance (.348) and Karcher (.322).

Bezjak and Haleigh Karcher led the team in RBIs, while Bach and DeRiso were the leaders in runs scored.

Ohio Outlaws fast-pitch softball was founded nine years ago by Warren Wolff, who serves as president of the organization. Since then, it has expanded and now has teams throughout the Western Pennsylvania area.

The 2017-18 season will be coach Karcher's fourth with the Outlaws.

“I got involved with the Outlaws after my travel team, the 10U Pittsburgh Stealers, was getting a lot of attention for winning so many tournaments,” she said. “Warren Wolff wanted to take my little team to a bigger organization to get the girls more exposure in a bigger tourney.”

Ohio Outlaws' tryouts for next season begin soon.

Outlaws squads swept the nationally recognized Team New Jersey Summer Classic.

DeMarini Diamond (18U), Premier PA-Morrison (16U) and Premier Parsons (14U) all took first place in their respective divisions.

It was the first time in the history of the tournament that three teams from the same organization won championships.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.