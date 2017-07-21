FIBI old-timers game turns Sonny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was as if the game's namesake was watching from the heavens.

After Thursday's late afternoon rains threatened the annual Sonny Westerman Old-Timers Game, the downpour ceased about 45 minutes before game time at Swartz Memorial Field.

A presence was still felt for Westerman, who died June 30 at 88.

“I kept looking over toward the shed where he would always be sitting,” said umpire Sam Wood, who has been calling balls and strikes since the event's inception.

Handling the announcing duties for the old-timers game was Plum's Tom McGough, one of Westerman's many friends he made through baseball.

“I met Sonny at a banquet for Christian Sports International (CSI) in Butler about 20 years ago,” McGough said. “I was doing my sports show at Cornerstone TV, and he asked me if I'd do a show from Freeport and I said ‘Most definitely.' Our paths crossed a lot.”

Prior to the game, Chuck Sarver, who took over as Freeport International Baseball Invitational president 17 years ago, presented the annual Mike Westerman Award to outgoing board secretary Carol Hale. Sarver also presented the Westerman family with a plaque recognizing Sonny's role in starting the annual event.

“He's been a friend and a huge part of baseball,” Sarver said of Westerman. “His baseball family will miss him as much as his actual family.”

Still having difficulty dealing with Westerman's passing is lifelong friend and tournament volunteer Buzz Hoover.

“I've known him all my life,” Hoover said. “I was born 78 yards from his family's feed store near the old Sarver train station. We both got married young. This is for Sonny, and I'll help out here as long as I can.”

Everyone seems to have their favorite Westerman story, usually involving his large hands and powerful handshake.

One night Wood was on the wrong end of a sharp foul.

“I was bent over at the corner of the backstop,” Wood recalled. “Suddenly, I felt these huge paws on my shoulder asking if I was all right. I said I was, but he said ‘No, you're not.' ”

When the game finally got started, it was Old School against Valley Melting Pot. One of the Melting Pot players was Dave Reddick, who scouted 23 years for MLB teams.

“I was running a CSI camp in Saxonburg at Laura Doerr Park about 20 years ago,” Reddick said. “(Westerman) came over ‘to ask who this big mouth was' and he asked me to get involved with the Freeport International. We went on a number of missionary trips to places like Brooklyn and Spanish Harlem. We even stayed at the Bowery Mission one night.”

FIBI committee members said it was too soon after Westerman's death to organize a fitting tribute this year.

Next year, however, the week will be centered around Westerman's contributions, down to a number of admirers planning to be dressed in Westerman's signature green work clothes.

George Guido is a freelance writer.