FIBI officials hope to revive international presence in future

Freeport International Baseball Invitational officials believed they had their i's dotted and t's crossed — or perhaps more appropriately, all their bases covered.

With just a few weeks to go, organizers had a Canadian team lined up to headline the 23rd annual invitational's international presence — one of the tenets of the event.

Then came a record scratch: Despite an offer of free housing for the Canadian players and even the coaches, the team backed out, leaving the FIBI with no completely international teams — and just 16 teams overall, one of the smaller numbers in its history.

"It's somewhat frustrating (to have 16 teams)," FIBI president Chuck Sarver said. "I'm more frustrated about the international (presence, or) lack thereof. We had had Canada nailed down, and the way they bailed on me was very unprofessional, via text message and a voicemail.

"I called the coach the next morning from work ... and he never returned my call. Honestly, how serious were they about it, and what can we do about it?"

Long a tradition in the Alle-Kiski Valley, the FIBI this week went off without much of a hitch, the smaller foreign presence notwithstanding. Even the weather gave the FIBI a reprieve this week. Temperatures climbed, but rain for the most part stayed away.

Two players from Japan and another from Australia led the international presence, while players from Florida and Texas also attended.

"There used to be Israel, Germany — I played Germany the one year — but it's just a shame there's not as many," said Jayson Sowers, an Apollo-Ridge graduate who has played in the FIBI for four years, this time with the "Average Joes" team. "I know it's hard to get around. I hope it can pick up next year."

It's becoming more and more difficult for organizers to lock down foreign teams, particularly for economic reasons. Although FIBI officials do their best to provide host families for international players, transportation and other costs provide a difficult situation for teams from other countries.

"Once you start going worldwide, if it's not going well worldwide, obviously parents can't send their kids over here," said FIBI vice president Dave Brestensky, who handles international recruiting. "Fundraising is a big thing. They all want to come. They love the United States. They love to play ball against America's pastime, but sometimes (that's not possible)."

The FIBI had another bad break — literally — when a pair of Hungarian brothers canceled their planned trip after one broke his hand.

Brestensky worked for three months to bring in a team from Vietnam, only to see the Vietnamese government deny the team visas.

"For the first time, that almost made me want to say, 'The heck with it,' " Brestensky said. "We really worked hard."

Yet organizers remain optimistic.

"I'm not concerned about the future," Sarver said. "I know there's naysayers out there, but we had one year where we had 20 teams and it was one of the better years we've had because people could play more games and nobody was overloaded. So it's not a totally bad thing."

The FIBI leans on its philosophy of "for the love of the game." Unlike other baseball tournaments, there's no champion and no trophy awarded at the end of the week.

"High school sports are really intense in Texas, very cutthroat, and it's kind of nice to just be able to enjoy it and see the baseball in its pure beauty, not parents yelling in the stands all the time," said Jackson Penshorn of Azle, Texas, a member of the Tri-Con Roos participating in the FIBI for the second straight year. "It's just kind of nice to have that true beauty that baseball actually has."

Teams like the Tri-Con Roos, which brings together the international and national players with those from the A-K Valley, and the Average Joes embraced the fun.

Average Joes coach Joe Rice, who formerly coached at Apollo-Ridge, lets his players choose what position they want to play. In one game, the Joes played with an entirely left-handed infield.

"(Playing different positions) is what we did when we were kids," Rice said. "Now they get to experience it."

The death of FIBI co-founder Sonny Westerman in late June provided another late blow to this year's FIBI, leaving officials with little time to plan an appropriate memorial for the man who in many ways made the event what it is.

But they're spinning it forward: Brestensky and the rest of the FIBI board are already in touch with teams from France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Puerto Rico and other locations around the globe to provide a large international presence for next year in remembrance of Westerman.

About six to eight people make up the FIBI board, with about 50 volunteers total, making the organization of each year's invitational a difficult undertaking. But every year the event continues.

"I think people still in the tri-community area here — Freeport, New Kensington-Arnold, Kiski, Springdale — look forward to this event every year," said Doug Aftanas, who has coached a team in the FIBI for about five years. "I think as long as the interest is there, (it'll continue, but) obviously it's going to require a lot of people to step up and help. But I hope it continues."

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.