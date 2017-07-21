FIBI Q&A: SVC pitcher tosses 10-strikeout gem

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fred Gillespie is no stranger to the Freeport Invitational.

Gillespie, 19, is making his fourth appearance in the tournament with Mercyhurst Legion. The Mercyhurst Prep graduate struck out 10 in a complete-game victory over Kiski Valley on Wednesday at Freeport Community Park.

A rising sophomore pitcher at St. Vincent, Gillespie finished with a 2-2 record, 6.26 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 innings as a freshman.

What was your first impression of the Freeport International?

I liked it. It's a lot of fun playing two or three games a day for a whole week. It's probably the best week of baseball the whole summer.

What is your favorite sport?

Baseball.

Who is your favorite baseball team/player?

My favorite team is the Indians, and my favorite pitcher is Corey Kluber.

Favorite movie?

“The Hangover.”

Favorite TV show?

“Friends.”

Favorite type of music?

I like a lot of rap.

Favorite musical artist?

Probably Drake.

Favorite ballpark food?

Hot dog

Dream vacation spot?

Freeport. No, probably Hawaii.

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

To throw the ball 140 miles per hour.

Pepsi or Coke?

Pepsi.

Twitter or Facebook?

Twitter.

Instagram or SnapChat?

SnapChat.

Chocolate or vanilla?

Chocolate.

Comedy or action?

Comedy.

Cats or dogs?

Dogs.

Netflix or Hulu?

Netflix.

Which is worse: Laundry or dishes?

Laundry. I hate doing laundry.