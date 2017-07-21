Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

FIBI Q&A: SVC pitcher tosses 10-strikeout gem

Donald Vasil | Friday, July 21, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
Fred Gillespie

Updated 37 minutes ago

Fred Gillespie is no stranger to the Freeport Invitational.

Gillespie, 19, is making his fourth appearance in the tournament with Mercyhurst Legion. The Mercyhurst Prep graduate struck out 10 in a complete-game victory over Kiski Valley on Wednesday at Freeport Community Park.

A rising sophomore pitcher at St. Vincent, Gillespie finished with a 2-2 record, 6.26 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 innings as a freshman.

What was your first impression of the Freeport International?

I liked it. It's a lot of fun playing two or three games a day for a whole week. It's probably the best week of baseball the whole summer.

What is your favorite sport?

Baseball.

Who is your favorite baseball team/player?

My favorite team is the Indians, and my favorite pitcher is Corey Kluber.

Favorite movie?

“The Hangover.”

Favorite TV show?

“Friends.”

Favorite type of music?

I like a lot of rap.

Favorite musical artist?

Probably Drake.

Favorite ballpark food?

Hot dog

Dream vacation spot?

Freeport. No, probably Hawaii.

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

To throw the ball 140 miles per hour.

Pepsi or Coke?

Pepsi.

Twitter or Facebook?

Twitter.

Instagram or SnapChat?

SnapChat.

Chocolate or vanilla?

Chocolate.

Comedy or action?

Comedy.

Cats or dogs?

Dogs.

Netflix or Hulu?

Netflix.

Which is worse: Laundry or dishes?

Laundry. I hate doing laundry.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.