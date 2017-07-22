Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
USA, International teams weather rain in FIBI finale

George Guido | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Logan Mazer celebrates the game winning run for Team US during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Coach Joe Rice celelbrates with Team US during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Daniel Rametta is tagged out at home during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Nick Leahy of Australia is congratulated after scoring a run during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Wataru Ito, 20, of Tokyo pitches for the International Team during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Yoshi Yamahara of Tokyo has a laugh with teammates during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Teams shake hands at home plate after the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Yoshi Yamahara of Tokyo throws a pitch during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Yoshi Yamahara of Tokyo gets a hit during the Freeport International Baseball Invitational game Saturday, July 22 at Swartz Memorial Field in Freeport.

All the lessons of teamwork learned through the years were put to the test Saturday at Freeport's James Swartz Memorial Field.

Following considerable late-afternoon rain, the players and coaches for the USA-International game combined to remove the tarp and manicure the field in time for the finale of the annual Freeport International Baseball Invitational.

The rain finally relented, and skies cleared along the Buffalo Creek valley to give hope that everyone's work wasn't in vain.

“If we weren't able to all put it together, it wouldn't have happened,” said Apollo-Ridge graduate Jayson Sowers, a USA team member. “The International team pitched in. It was actually fun out there, getting all dirty with them.”

Tossing a scoreless inning to start the game for the International team was recent Greensburg Salem graduate Alec Shaw. His submarine-style pitching confounded the USA team, unaccustomed such slants.

“I started throwing sidearm as a little leaguer,” Shaw said. “But I had a travel ball manager before my junior year that got me lower and lower.

Shaw has battled injuries throughout his high school career, shattering his ankle in football and hurting his ulnar collateral ligament in baseball.

“I was able to put together a good season for my senior year,” Shaw said.

He was all-section in baseball for the Golden Lions, who won their opening WPIAL playoff game before losing to New Castle.

Shaw finished sixth in the PIAA wrestling tournament at 170 pounds and received a scholarship to Seton Hill, where he hopes to wrestle at 174.

“I want to also walk on with the baseball team,” Shaw said.

One of the fielding gems of the night was tuned in by International first baseman Noah Hansen, who dived far to his left to snare a drive by Zach Morrill that was headed for extra bases.

Hansen, a Kiski Area graduate, will be playing in the fall for Westmoreland Community College.

By the time next year's event rolls around, Sarver hopes to have a grass infield for the 77-year-old diamond. That could make the infield tarp obsolete.

“That thing got heavy with all the water and mud on it,” Sowers said. “I could barely feel my arms afterward. It was quite a workout.”

Sowers will attend Clarion in the fall, majoring in nutrition and fitness.

The USA defeated the International team 4-3 in 10 innings.

Noah Wagner drove home Tyler Hettich with the winning run.

Australia's Nick Leahy drove in Noah Hepler with the first run and later scored on a single by Hansen.

Team USA's first run came on a triple by Daniel Rametta, who then scored on an error.

Freeport Borough, which owns the historic facility, is about to receive a state grant and match for $100,000 that will be used to renovate the field area.

Under one option being looked at by those in charge is to reduce the home-run distances and build a walking trail, renovate the playground area and upgrade the concession stands and restrooms.

Next year's event tentatively is scheduled for July 15-21.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

