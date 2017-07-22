Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Chartiers Valley grad Westrick hopes to build on successful 1st year with Gannon cross country

Chuck Curti | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 12:26 a.m.
Chartiers Valley graduate Joe Westrick was the top finisher for the Gannon cross country team (34th overall) at the 2016 Atlantic Regional meet.

As a general rule, coaches encourage their athletes to focus on their own performance and not worry about the opposition. Joe Westrick took the opposite approach during his freshman season with the Gannon men's cross country team.

Many college cross country coaches will say the biggest hurdle for an incoming freshman is adjusting to the longer race distances. Westrick, a Chartiers Valley graduate, said he had no experience running longer races, but, rather than fret over that, he turned his energy toward keeping up with his opponents.

The results make it hard to argue with Westrick going against conventional wisdom.

In his college debut at the Fredonia State Invitational, Westrick finished as the Golden Knights' top runner and placed fifth overall. He spent the balance of the season as Gannon's No. 1 or No. 2 runner.

“He transitioned real smoothly,” coach John Carrig said. “He works hard, and he loves to run, which is a big key. He has a big heart for running. He puts 100 percent into his practices. He's got talent, but he works hard for it.”

Westrick came to Gannon after a decorated career at Chartiers Valley. He placed eighth in the WPIAL Class AAA meet as a senior and was a two-time PIAA qualifier.

Most notably, he helped lead the Colts to the program's first section title with an upset of perennial power Mt. Lebanon in 2015.

His best finish in his freshman season at Gannon was a runner-up effort in a dual meet with Erie rival Mercyhurst.

“It was a small meet, so I expected to be in the top 10,” Westrick said, “but I didn't think I'd be quite that far up.”

His best meet, he said, was the final one of the year: the NCAA Atlantic Regional. After a 34th-place finish at the PSAC championship — he was Gannon's second runner behind then-junior Bobby Danielson — Westrick placed 34th in the region and again was the Golden Knights' top runner.

The familiarity with the course, he said, helped. The meet was contested at Cooper's Lake, site of the WPIAL championships.

On the flip side, he said the one meet for which he would like a “do-over,” strangely enough, the race against Mercyhurst.

“There was one really good runner who was way out there, and I just sort of hung back too far,” Westrick said. “I think I could have gone out and challenged for the lead for at least a little bit. And if I could have done that, maybe it would have given me a little bit of a spark.”

Despite his strong freshman effort, Westrick isn't taking anything for granted. He is working on strengthening his finishing kick, something he said improved throughout high school but regressed a bit last fall. He also is monitoring some nagging foot issues so as not to exacerbate them by over-training.

He is doing it all with an eye toward some significant goals.

He wants to place in the top 20 in the Atlantic Regional — something he said he has been thinking about for the past couple of months as preseason camp nears. And, he said, this could be the year the Golden Knights contend for a PSAC championship.

The Gannon men will field a senior-heavy team, and Westrick said he believes this class has been building to accomplishing big things for the program. Carrig said they should get a big boost from Westrick and didn't rule out the possibility of him winning the conference title down the road.

“The stars have to align, though,” Carrig said. “He's got the talent and the potential. I hate to make predictions, but I think he can be all-conference this year. We'll take it a year at a time.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

