Greensburg's Fajt takes aim at reclaiming Westmoreland County Amateur title

Kevin Fajt admitted it took a few days to get over losing the 2016 Westmoreland County Golf Association Amateur tournament to Leechburg's Matt Barto.

Fajt hit his second shot on the final hole out of bounds at Willowbrook County Club, took a double-bogey and fell in his attempt to win the title for the fourth time and second time in consecutive years. The Greensburg native won in 2002 and ‘03 and then again in ‘15.

“It was a good match,” Fajt said as he prepared for the 2017 tournament — set for Saturday and Sunday — with a practice round at Hannastown Golf Club near Greensburg. “I birdied No. 17, and he matched me. What's disappointing was I missed a bogey putt, and he didn't.”

Fajt said the biggest thing about getting over the loss is moving on.

Looking over this year's field of 30 golfers, Fajt knows winning another title won't be easy.

Barto is back, along with some talented youngsters in Greensburg's Mark Goetz, who will play at West Virginia this fall, and Palmer Jackson, a student at Franklin Regional.

Others in the field include past champions Arnie Cutrell (1999 and 2005) and Bo Ruffner (2014). Also in the field are Dave Brown, Dave DeNezza, Shane Brant, Bob Allshouse, Mike McGuire and Brian Graytok.

“Mark and Palmer are the best young golfers I've played against,” Fajt said. “Palmer actually beat me for the Hannastown Club championship in 2016.

“This field is so strong; you'll have to earn the title. It won't be given to you. I'm hoping being a member of Hannastown will give me an edge on the greens. Hopefully, I'll know the breaks better.”

And the golf won't end this weekend for some of the players. Many in this weekend's field are entered in the West Penn Open, which begins Monday at Butler Country Club.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.