Patricio, Cutrell share Westmoreland Amateur lead after first round

Alex Patricio didn't let putting issues Saturday ruin his round at the 2017 Westmoreland County Golf Amateur tournament.

He rallied from three consecutive bogies on the front nine at Hannastown Golf Club near Greensburg and shares the lead with four-time champion Arnie Cutrell of Greensburg after the first round of the two-day event.

Patricio and Cutrell shot even-par 70s and lead Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson and 2016 champion Matt Barto of Leechburg by a shot. Jackson and Barto shot 1-over 71s.

Tied for fifth at 3-over 73 are Mike McGuire, Steve Fiori and Dave Antill.

Patricio, a 2013 Yough grad who played four years at Cal (Pa.), finished strong. He had birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 18 for 2-under 33 on the back nine.

“I had a couple three putts on the front nine, but I stayed calm and didn't let it bother me,” Patricio said. “Then I started making a few putts. The putt on No. 14 (15 to 20 feet) was huge. It was good to see that one drop.”

Patricio finished in the top five in 2016. His only college tournament win came when he was a freshman.

“I didn't let things get to me,” Patricio said. “I made a good bogey on No. 6. The greens are so fast.”

That bogey came between two three-putt holes during the three consecutive bogies. He stopped that run with a birdie on No. 8. Patricio finished with five birdies.

“I just want to go out and have fun and do the best I can,” Patricio said. “I need to keep it simple.”

Patricio has an internship at Longue Vue County Club in Penn Hills as he finishes the pro golf management program at Cal.

“I also want to acknowledge my swing instructor, Walter Brinker, who was a member at Hannastown,” Patricio said. “I wouldn't be playing so well if I wasn't for him.”

Cutrell had two birdies (Nos. 3 and 8) and two bogies (Nos. 7 and 11) during his round. His county titles came in 1987, '88, 2005 and '12. Vince Zachetti has the most tournament titles with six.

Barto had three birdies, two bogies and a double-bogey on No. 3.

Jackson shot 38 with four bogies on the front nine but rallied to shoot 2-under 33 on the back. He had four birdies, including three in a row on Nos. 14-16.

2015 champion Kevin Fajt was tied for eighth with 2014 champion Bo Ruffner and Kevin Lazzaro at 4-over 74.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled to begin at noon Sunday. The leaders will tee off at 1:30 p.m.

