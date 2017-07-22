Penn Hills Eagles head to nationals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most coaches involved with youth sports don't do it for monetary compensation. Instead, they devote their time molding boys and girls into great student-athletes.

Chuck Carter, with the assistance of his wife, Becci, has taken pride in being a positive influence for the track and field athletes he has coached for more than two decades with the Penn Hills Eagles Track Club.

“They call me Coach Carter. They are like my babies. I watch them grow up, and I watch them in high school,” Carter said.

“I have been doing this for 27 years, and there's not a pay involved, but it's the principle to it with the love of the sport and the love the children. That is what keeps us coming back, and we replenish every year. The main objective is building a student-athlete and building respect for one another.”

The Penn Hills Eagles Track Club, which is used as a feeder program for the middle and high school teams, had 30 athletes qualify for the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships from July 24-30, at the University of Kansas' Rock Chalk Park.

“This year, we knew they were going to be a lot stronger. The athletes I have, we had them as 6-, 7-, 8-year-olds. I have been working with them for the past five years,” Carter said.

“This year, I noticed their work ethic has kicked in, their training, the hard work we have been putting in the last three years. I have noticed they have started to mature a little bit, and they understand speed, power and competition.”

The Junior Olympic Championships include nearly 10,000 athletes from across the nation, ranging between 7 and 18 years old.

Carter and the rest of the Eagles took a van for the 13-hour drive to Kansas for the majority of the qualifiers.

Last year, the Eagles weren't able to get their athletes out to Sacramento, Calif., for nationals. Instead, the club sponsored Christen Van Wyk, a javelin thrower.

In Carter's eyes, the national meet is a perfect opportunity for the young athletes to experience competition outside of their normal surroundings.

“A lot of the kids that we have come in here will be a great athlete, great student and someone who respects each other. I want to get the kids outside of Pittsburgh so they can see there are kids that look like them, talk like them and compete that they don't see everyday,” Carter said.

Amina Robinson won the 800-meter (3 minutes, 7.54 seconds) and 1,500-meter (6:05.39) events for the 8-and-under girls age group at the USATF Region 2 Junior Olympic meet in Brockport, N.Y., from July 6-9.

Maceo Marshall won the 100 (13.21) and 200 (26.95) events for the 11-12 boys age group at regionals, while Julianna Daughtry won the 400 (1:01.56) title in the 11-12 girls age group.

Christopher Sullivan won the shot put (37 feet, 3.75 inches) title in 13-14 boys age group, while Josiah McCoy-Morant finished second in the 200 (24.24) and third in the 100 (12.12) in the 13-14 boys age group.

The Penn Hills Eagles Track Club won the 400 relay for the 8-and-under boys and girls. The girls relay team of Laila Banner, Jacquiyah Williams, Mauriyah Williams and Robinson finished in 1:08.84. The boys relay team of Charles Hart, Joel Lucas, Joseph Shaviss and Cayden Sullivan finished in 1:13.14.

The Eagles 13-14 boys relay team of Vanderlee Stevenson, Darrell Strong, Joshua Williams and McCoy-Morant took second in 48.68.

Prior to the national competition, Carter, along with the 12 assistant coaches, wanted to make sure the athletes knew what to expect, especially those making their first appearance.

“We are preparing them to take on the competition. It's a big event. Some of them are new and they don't understand that we run against others from all 50 states. It's best athletes in the country,” Carter said.

“I expect them to take on the challenge and do what they do best and compete. Whether they win or lose, they made it to a national competition and were able to represent Pittsburgh, especially the Penn Hills Eagles.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.