Chartiers Valley youth DeSalle earns spot in futures All-American games

Softball player Kylie DeSalle might only be 10 years old, but she is getting ready to compete on the national stage.

The Chartiers Valley fifth grader will represent the Northeast region of the country at the 2017 USA Elite Select Futures All-American softball games from July 31 to Aug. 5, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Northeast squad is made up of 26 girls from 10 states spanning from North Carolina to Maine.

DeSalle excelled at a tryout earlier this year in Harrison City. Players were evaluated by USSSA Pride players, college coaches and National Pro Fastpitch players on their hitting, throwing, fielding, pitching and athleticism. DeSalle was chosen after an exceptional showing in the pitching circle, throwing a fastball 43 mph and a changeup 37.

While it was a big event to be part of, the youngster said she was confident throughout the process.

“I wasn't nervous at the tryout,” DeSalle said. “I just tried to do my best. I can't wait to play with and meet other girls from across the country.”

DeSalle was chosen as one of 13 direct select players from the tryouts, meaning she was chosen for the games on the spot. The rest of the players had to go through the evaluation process for the remaining 13 spots. She is one of only seven girls from Pennsylvania selected for the 10U team and just one of four girls from the western side of the state.

Each region will be split into two teams — a National team and an American team — that will compete in separate pools. DeSalle with play with the Northeast-American team and start play on Aug. 1 in Pool B with games against the Midwest and Northwest.

DeSalle might be young but has several years of experience under her belt, as she started playing at age 5. She has traveled to play softball before, but the trek to the Sunshine State is the biggest trip in her young athletic career.

“I've been to Florida before when I was younger, but this is the furthest trip to play softball,” DeSalle said.

DeSalle said she plays softball five days a week and doesn't play any other sports yet. She plays for both the Pittsburgh Riot fast-pitch travel team as well as the Scott Township Athletic Association. While her primary position for the All-American games will be pitcher, DeSalle has also played catcher, shortstop, second base and in the outfield.

“I like playing softball with my softball sisters, and I like the competition,” DeSalle said. “I do whatever my team needs me to do. I really like pitching but play shortstop and catcher sometimes, too.”

While she is versatile, DeSalle does have a passion for giving opposing hitters trouble.

“I like working with my catcher to strike out as many girls as we can,” DeSalle said. “I like learning to throw new kinds of pitches.”

The trip to Florida will be a big experience for the young pitcher. But DeSalle hopes it is the first step in achieving some of her goals in the future.

“I hope to play for the Florida Gators in college then go to the Olympics for softball,” DeSalle said.

