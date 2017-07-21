North Allegheny grad Morningstar enjoys opportunities at Notre Dame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny graduate Meg Morningstar broadened her horizons recently as a member of the Notre Dame women's volleyball team.

Morningstar, 20, of Franklin Park was one of four players the team sent to the North African country of Morocco for a few weeks.

The players attended classes, studied gender issues and took in sights.

Morningstar, an incoming junior, said it was interesting to be in the country during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

She was struck by the roles religion and family play in Moroccan life.

For fun, she rode a camel and slept under the stars in the desert.

Notre Dame spokesman Robby Hamman said it is common for Notre Dame students to study abroad.

Morningstar visited South Africa last year.

She feels blessed to attend Notre Dame and have these opportunities.

“(They) kind of open your mind,” she said.

Morningstar, the daughter of former Pitt basketball and NBA player Darren Morningstar, said she had been overseas before, but only to Europe.

A 6-foot-2 middle blocker, Morningstar is back in the gym preparing for the 2017 season, which kicks off in late August.

She appeared in 18 matches in 2016 for the Irish, who had a 22-10 record, including 13 wins in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a program high.

In 2015, she made the All-ACC Freshman Team and the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

She plans to study finance.

Notre Dame coach Jim McLaughlin expects her to be among the best players at her position in the ACC this season.

“It's very difficult, but Meg is more tolerant to the grind and, as a result, the return she is getting is much greater,” he said, adding she is hitting the ball harder, getting to better spots defensively and playing with more confidence. “She knows there is a lot more work and improvement out there, but she is embracing the work.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.