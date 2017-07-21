North Hills Palomino team enters postseason

Playing in the regional playoffs has become a routine for the North Hills Palomino baseball team. The Indians have made the playoffs every year but once since 2001, including six straight trips.

But things were be a little different when the Western Region Super Regional tournament started Friday at Herb Field. For the first time, North Hills served as the host team.

“Somebody needed to host it, so I volunteered our organization,” North Hills coach Jason Bisesi said. “We have been putting in a lot of work to try to make it a good experience for everyone involved.”

North Hills entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, giving themselves an opening-round bye.

As the top-seed and host, North Hills was one of the favorites to advance to the Eastern Region tournament in Ohio.

“We don't take anybody lightly,” Bisesi said. “South Hills has a pretty good group. They are a very talented team. Couple of the teams from the Cleveland area tend to be pretty good. The Golden Spikes tend to be a pretty good test, as well as the North Coast team.”

North Hills finished the regular season 18-3 and entered the tournament on a 10-game win streak. They finished second in the league to Kittanning, which got the automatic berth to the Eastern Zone tournament as the league champion.

The Indians' success all season has been a byproduct of their maturity and ability to focus on improving themselves and shutting out any distraction that comes their way.

“If you act like you are competing against yourselves, you will always be striving to beat the standard, whatever that may be,” Bisesi said. “We try to play our game against the game. Realistically, you can go out there and field a ground ball and get situational hits, and you still won't find yourself in the win column. There are also times when you do things you are not suppose to do and you end up on top. We really do try to play against ourselves, regardless who or where we are playing.”

Entering the playoffs, North Hills had three players batting in the upper .400's, including Jordan Pitchford who leads the team with a .486 (18 for 37) average, 16 RBIs and 13 runs.

Luke Chutko and Anthony Ruggieri also have performed well in the regular season, batting .464 and .455, respectively.

“We have an older group,” Bisesi said. “They know the regionals are a pretty good test for us. We are hoping to reach the zone tournament in Ohio and give us a chance to get back to the final.”

On paper, all the pieces are in place for North Hills to make another run at a regional championship. But if anyone knows the game isn't played on paper, it is Bisesi.

“In baseball, things are very unpredictable,” Bisesi added. “Doing better than last year is our expectation and is our goal. We have had a successful year regardless of where we end. We are happy with where we are, but obviously all our guys want to get to where we were in the zone tournament (this) weekend.”

