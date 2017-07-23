Pine-Richland's Freyvogel happy with performance at Junior PGA nationals

Against the best junior girls golf competition in the country, Pine-Richland rising junior Lauren Freyvogel did more then hold her own at the 42nd Girls Junior PGA Championship at The Country Club of St. Albans in St. Albans, Mo.

Freyvogel played well enough in the first two rounds to accomplish her goal of making the cut. Overall, the Rams top girls golfer accrued a four-round total of 11-over-par 299. She finished tied for 55th out of 144 players.

“The first two days, I played really well,” she said. “I shot a 73 on both of the first two days. I had a late tee time on the first day, and a couple of my friends came in with low scores before I teed off.

“I knew I could make the cut if I just hung in there around par and came back strong the next day that I would be able to give myself a chance to make it.”

The Tri-State Girls Junior PGA tournament champ followed her back-to-back 73s with 77 on the third day and 76 in the fourth and final round.

One aspect of her game Freyvogel said she had going was her drives. The long game proved to be crucial for the Virginia commit, as the Lewis and Clark Course measured 6,300 yards.

“I drove the ball really well. The first day, I hit almost every fairway,” she said. “I think it was 13 of 14 fairways that I hit, so that was key.

“My irons cost me a little bit. I put the ball in a few bunkers on the last day, so that made it tough to get up and out and back in it. My putting was good. I made a fair amount of birdies, which I was happy with, but I know I can work on those putts and being more consistent with my iron shots.”

After accomplishing several of her personal goals this summer, Freyvogel said she is starting to look forward to the beginning of her varsity team's season in August.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.