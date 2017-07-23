Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Pine-Richland's Freyvogel happy with performance at Junior PGA nationals

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Pine Richland's Lauren Freyvogel putts during the second hole of a playoff with Peters Township's Mia Kness at the 2016 PIAA West Region golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at Tom's Run Golf Course in Blairsville, Pa.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Lauren Freyvogel putts during the second hole of a playoff with Peters Township's Mia Kness at the 2016 PIAA West Region golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at Tom's Run Golf Course in Blairsville, Pa.

Against the best junior girls golf competition in the country, Pine-Richland rising junior Lauren Freyvogel did more then hold her own at the 42nd Girls Junior PGA Championship at The Country Club of St. Albans in St. Albans, Mo.

Freyvogel played well enough in the first two rounds to accomplish her goal of making the cut. Overall, the Rams top girls golfer accrued a four-round total of 11-over-par 299. She finished tied for 55th out of 144 players.

“The first two days, I played really well,” she said. “I shot a 73 on both of the first two days. I had a late tee time on the first day, and a couple of my friends came in with low scores before I teed off.

“I knew I could make the cut if I just hung in there around par and came back strong the next day that I would be able to give myself a chance to make it.”

The Tri-State Girls Junior PGA tournament champ followed her back-to-back 73s with 77 on the third day and 76 in the fourth and final round.

One aspect of her game Freyvogel said she had going was her drives. The long game proved to be crucial for the Virginia commit, as the Lewis and Clark Course measured 6,300 yards.

“I drove the ball really well. The first day, I hit almost every fairway,” she said. “I think it was 13 of 14 fairways that I hit, so that was key.

“My irons cost me a little bit. I put the ball in a few bunkers on the last day, so that made it tough to get up and out and back in it. My putting was good. I made a fair amount of birdies, which I was happy with, but I know I can work on those putts and being more consistent with my iron shots.”

After accomplishing several of her personal goals this summer, Freyvogel said she is starting to look forward to the beginning of her varsity team's season in August.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.