Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Pine-Richland legion improves after slow start

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

After a slow start to its summer baseball season, Pine-Richland has stepped up its play in the home stretch of the regular season in the Butler Eagle County Baseball League.

The Rams stumbled out of the gate with a 3-8 record, but since then, they've gone 7-7 to put them at 10-15 overall.

It hasn't been easy. Key players have been absent intermittently because of vacation or work obligations, but coach Jeff Kline said his team has powered through.

“We have a gritty group of players who have stepped up quite nicely for us while many were taking vacations or needing to work,” Kline said. “With all the rainouts adding extra games during the week, pitching has been rough, but many players who are not pitchers have stepped up to take an inning or two.”

Jacob Seymour and Blaine Crawford, graduates of Hampton, have gutted out important innings for the Rams along with Pine-Richland alumnus Tim Laylock.

With only two regular-season games left, the contributions of the part-time pitchers paired with the continued success of Penn State Behrend's Brandon Smail and Chatham's Brian Crawford have helped Pine-Richland climb up the league standings.

Kline said the team has bolstered its strong pitching with solid defense of late. On top of that, the offense has started to produce. The Rams scored 27 runs during last week's games.

“Zach Staszak has been swinging a hot bat for us and has been leading the charge at the plate lately,” Kline said. “He's been pacing the team with a .350 batting average while everyone else is getting on board now.

“We're just really excited to be around a great bunch of fine young men that want to win and are looking to do that now that we're qualified for playoffs.”

Pine-Richland will play Thursday at Zelienople in the first round of the Butler Eagle County League's postseason.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.