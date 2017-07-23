Pine-Richland legion improves after slow start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a slow start to its summer baseball season, Pine-Richland has stepped up its play in the home stretch of the regular season in the Butler Eagle County Baseball League.

The Rams stumbled out of the gate with a 3-8 record, but since then, they've gone 7-7 to put them at 10-15 overall.

It hasn't been easy. Key players have been absent intermittently because of vacation or work obligations, but coach Jeff Kline said his team has powered through.

“We have a gritty group of players who have stepped up quite nicely for us while many were taking vacations or needing to work,” Kline said. “With all the rainouts adding extra games during the week, pitching has been rough, but many players who are not pitchers have stepped up to take an inning or two.”

Jacob Seymour and Blaine Crawford, graduates of Hampton, have gutted out important innings for the Rams along with Pine-Richland alumnus Tim Laylock.

With only two regular-season games left, the contributions of the part-time pitchers paired with the continued success of Penn State Behrend's Brandon Smail and Chatham's Brian Crawford have helped Pine-Richland climb up the league standings.

Kline said the team has bolstered its strong pitching with solid defense of late. On top of that, the offense has started to produce. The Rams scored 27 runs during last week's games.

“Zach Staszak has been swinging a hot bat for us and has been leading the charge at the plate lately,” Kline said. “He's been pacing the team with a .350 batting average while everyone else is getting on board now.

“We're just really excited to be around a great bunch of fine young men that want to win and are looking to do that now that we're qualified for playoffs.”

Pine-Richland will play Thursday at Zelienople in the first round of the Butler Eagle County League's postseason.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.