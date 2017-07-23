Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other Local

Community Swim Club claims Silver Division title

Marty Stewart | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Members of the Community Swim Club swim team celebrate their 2017 Silver Division championship.
Members of the Community Swim Club swim team celebrate their 2017 Silver Division championship.
Coaches of the Community Swim Club swim team, from left, Sada Lantgios, Kaila Kramer and Jake Wehar celebrate their 2017 Silver Division championship.
Coaches of the Community Swim Club swim team, from left, Sada Lantgios, Kaila Kramer and Jake Wehar celebrate their 2017 Silver Division championship.
It was a highly successful season for the Community Swim Club swim team.

Led by coaches Kaila Kramer, Jake Wehar and Sada Lantgios, the team finished with a 6-1 record in the North Hills Summer Swim League and claimed the 2017 Silver Division championship.

“It was our most successful season in many years,” coordinator Amanda Kovach said.

CSC finishers in the top three at the championships included Josie Stanczak, Grace Kovach, Jude Good, Owen Howell, CJ Smith, Rei Sperry, Atticus Crowley, Desi Ruff, Joe Luden, Maria DeMotte, Sarah Pasquella, Tess Petrucelli, Jake Sperry, Caylie Wilkin and Henry Koloc.

“They are looking forward to another fun and rewarding summer swim season in 2018,” Kovach said.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

