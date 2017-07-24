Edgeworth Club swimmers shine at championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Moving to a new age group, Edgeworth Club swimming team member Emily Connors was not sure how she would do in the Western Pennsylvania country club championship meet July 10 at the Hill Crest Country Club in Lower Burrell.

But her fears were unfounded.

Connors, 11, of Sewickley took top honors in two events, including one individually.

She came in first in the girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle in a time of 31 seconds and was on a relay team that won.

“I'm pleased with my results,” she said.

Edgeworth sparkled in relays, picking up victories in four events.

Katie Steinfurth, Hannah Stein, Sophia Tomey and Kate Miller competed in the girls 8 and under 100 freestyle relay (1 minute, 32.82 seconds); Poppy Roig, Kaitlyn Hayden, Connors and Cait Donohue in the girls 9-12 200 medley relay (2:42.01); Deven Tomey, Jack Miller, Ryan Steinfurth and Patrick Connors in the boys 10 and under 100 freestyle relay (1:14.33); and Hayden, Katherine Linge, Hope Linge and Donohue in the girls 9-12 200 freestyle relay (2:30.04).

Patrick Connors, 9, Emily's brother, gave it his all. “I tried my hardest and it was all I could do,” he said.

In diving, Lily Pulkowski (girls 10 & under) and Dash Vinson (boys 11-13) claimed wins.

Edgeworth coach Mercedes “Merci” McCarthy said Pulkowski and Vinson just began diving this year.

According to McCarthy, Edgeworth finished third overall of 18 teams.

“The kids did a great job,” she said.

Also scoring in swimming events were Jack Watson, Ryan Moraca, Eli Stephan, Charlie Pyle, Luke Franckhouser, Cole Carey, Jack Miller and Will Watson.

Katie Blackmer, Emily Connors and Kirsten Have placed in the top six among divers.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.