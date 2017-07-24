Quaker Valley's Kimmy garners 3 golds at USRowing camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley rising senior Tessa Kimmy was near perfect in the USRowing Club National Championships from July 12-16, at Lake Harsha in Bethel, Ohio.

Kimmy, 17, of Bell Acres earned three gold medals as a member of the USRowing Junior Women High Performance Camp team. She picked up silver in the one event her boat did not win.

Kimmy was one of 29 rowers and four coxswains invited to the month-long camp held recently in New London, Conn. The USRowing website said the goal of the camp is to identify athletes with potential to compete at a high level.

Kimmy, who is 5-foot-11, came in first on the 2,000-meter course as part of the women's intermediate 8+ (6 minutes, 36.979 seconds), women's U19 8+ (6:27.355), and women's U19 2- (7:31.791). She and her teammates placed second in Women's U19 4+ (7:30.632), around four seconds behind the winning crew.

Kimmy occupied the stroke seat in three of the boats, setting their rhythm.

USRowing coach Brian Ebke was dazzled by Kimmy.

“She was a major contributor,” he said, emphasizing the word major. “She performed really well both on the water and on land, on the ergometer.

“The U19 2- was particularly impressive as it was the first time for her and her partner to row a pair together ever, and there's a high level of competition in that event. The intermediate 8+ was also really impressive as she was racing against many crews containing older college athletes.”

Kimmy said the pride of being on a national team drove her.

“From the beginning of camp, our coaches told us that our success would depend on how much we wanted to win on race day,” she said. “I would be representing the USA, and couldn't imagine giving anything less than my best.

“It was rewarding to see how my extra efforts made our boats move faster. The more I pushed my limits, the better I felt about my accomplishments.”

Kimmy was part of a four from the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing that took second place in the USRowing Youth National Championships in June in Sarasota, Fla.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.