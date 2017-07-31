Rebuilding Norwin PAL Junior Legion team puts up fight in exiting playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After finishing third in the state in 2016, the Norwin PAL Junior Legion baseball team was in rebuilding mode this year.

The squad returned only three players from the team that placed at states. But despite the high turnover, PAL finished the season strong in the Westmoreland County Junior Legion playoffs.

“The staff knew it was going to be a challenge,” said PAL coach Ken Lindsay, in his sixth year coaching the team. “We knew it would be different than finishing third in the state last year. It is interesting to see what happens starting in tryouts from year to year. We felt the kids were going to produce this season.”

The squad opened the postseason with a 3-1 loss to No. 2 seed West Hempfield, 3-1.

But PAL rebounded with a 6-5 win over No. 3 Bushy Run, the top team from the North Division. Chris Hinson and Aidan McLaughlin combined for the win on the mound. Brady Kukich sealed the win with a bases-clearing double late.

The PAL team saw its season come to a close in the next game as it fell to No. 1 seed Ligonier, 8-1.

The team finished with 10 errors. The squad battled errors throughout the season.

“The coaches talked about it all year,” Lindsay said. “It isn't something you can teach. It was more of kids thinking too much about the play and rushing themselves. They were a little too anxious.”

The team finished 8-12. It finished the regular season third in the South Division.

PAL faced not making the playoffs at the end of the year, but a pair of wins — 5-4 over Greensburg and 6-1 over Mt. Pleasant — punched its ticket to the playoffs.

“The Mt. Pleasant game was make or break for the playoffs,” Lindsay said. “It was good to make the playoffs. The newer kids hadn't experienced what Junior Legion playoffs are like. Next year, they will be ready.”

Pitching was a strength for PAL throughout the summer. Pitching depth can make or break a summer team, and PAL had more than enough arms for the season.

Lindsay said they had up to 12 players they felt could give them solid innings.

“A lot of kids at this age want to be pitching and really don't want to say if their arm or elbow is hurting,” Lindsay said. “We had enough pitchers, so that wasn't a problem. We had a wealth of pitchers.”

Catching was also a strength. Brian Woods, in his third year with the team, was a solid presence behind the plate. But Eric Chorba also stepped up when needed. Chroba was one of the younger players and could fill the position for PAL next year.

Lindsay also praised the efforts of Justin Turcovski in center field.

The team's presence at the plate was up and down. PAL recorded five or more runs eight times this season. But it also had seven games where it scored a run or less.

“For the 14(-year-olds), this is their first year with a wooden bat,” Lindsay said. “It takes some time to transfer to wood. (Kukich) ended up having some clutch hits for us. Brandon Grimes had a home run.”

While the team will need to fill some voids next season, it hopes for a rebound next summer. PAL has seven kids eligible to return.

“Many of them were starters this year,” Lindsay said.

“There will be a transition next year. But we are hoping they can mesh with the new kids, and that will lead to an even better season.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.