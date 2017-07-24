Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Murrysville Junior Legion uses season as learning experience

Josh Rizzo | Monday, July 24, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Trevor Brncic unearthed a 5-year-old Christmas gift to play catcher for the Murrysville Junior Legion baseball team. Five games later, Brncic's previously unused mitt was in dire need of repair.

Murrysville pitcher Dave Franco uncorked a pitch that burst the strings.

“My strings were already kind of worn out, and he threw one that broke the back strings of my catcher's glove,” said Brncic, 14. “It was completely broken. We went to a place and got it strung, so it's OK now.”

Many players on Murrysville's team were like Brncic, young players feeling their way through a league that requires them to wield wooden bats. Murrysville finished the season 6-12 after getting off to a 5-7 start.

The Murrysville team had a young makeup. Of the 14 players, five were 13. Three 15-year-olds — Danny DalCanton, Johnny O'Toole and Jack Hanlon — also were part of the squad.

Murrysville coach Chas Brncic was pleased with how the kids handled playing older teams.

“I don't think we were intimidated by anybody,” Brncic said. “In the early part of the year, we had a lot of rain and didn't get a lot of practice.”

Trevor Brncic had little experience as a catcher before he dusted off his glove.

He was forced into the lineup after Luke Treloar broke his hand.

Other than messing around for a few innings while playing in in-house leagues, Brncic knew he had a lot to learn.

“It was definitely hard because I would try to stand up and block balls,” he said. “I worked it out throughout the season and ended up blocking them.”

Murrysville shortstop/second baseman Jeffrey Downs had to adjust to the new bat.

“I played in one or two tournaments with a wood bat,” Downs said. “We had practices that were just hitting, and that helped a lot.

Downs thought the team had good chemistry. There were several plays throughout the season that kept them from making a run at the playoffs.

“We worked as a team because everyone knew each other,” Downs said. “We're comfortable with each other, and everything clicked with us.”

While Murrysville will return experienced players, there will still be a young roster.

“I'm expecting next year with all the kids coming back, hopefully, and with the younger players coming up being good ballplayers, that we'll be young in age but not so much in experience,” Chas Brncic said.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.