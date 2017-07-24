Murrysville Junior Legion uses season as learning experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trevor Brncic unearthed a 5-year-old Christmas gift to play catcher for the Murrysville Junior Legion baseball team. Five games later, Brncic's previously unused mitt was in dire need of repair.

Murrysville pitcher Dave Franco uncorked a pitch that burst the strings.

“My strings were already kind of worn out, and he threw one that broke the back strings of my catcher's glove,” said Brncic, 14. “It was completely broken. We went to a place and got it strung, so it's OK now.”

Many players on Murrysville's team were like Brncic, young players feeling their way through a league that requires them to wield wooden bats. Murrysville finished the season 6-12 after getting off to a 5-7 start.

The Murrysville team had a young makeup. Of the 14 players, five were 13. Three 15-year-olds — Danny DalCanton, Johnny O'Toole and Jack Hanlon — also were part of the squad.

Murrysville coach Chas Brncic was pleased with how the kids handled playing older teams.

“I don't think we were intimidated by anybody,” Brncic said. “In the early part of the year, we had a lot of rain and didn't get a lot of practice.”

Trevor Brncic had little experience as a catcher before he dusted off his glove.

He was forced into the lineup after Luke Treloar broke his hand.

Other than messing around for a few innings while playing in in-house leagues, Brncic knew he had a lot to learn.

“It was definitely hard because I would try to stand up and block balls,” he said. “I worked it out throughout the season and ended up blocking them.”

Murrysville shortstop/second baseman Jeffrey Downs had to adjust to the new bat.

“I played in one or two tournaments with a wood bat,” Downs said. “We had practices that were just hitting, and that helped a lot.

Downs thought the team had good chemistry. There were several plays throughout the season that kept them from making a run at the playoffs.

“We worked as a team because everyone knew each other,” Downs said. “We're comfortable with each other, and everything clicked with us.”

While Murrysville will return experienced players, there will still be a young roster.

“I'm expecting next year with all the kids coming back, hopefully, and with the younger players coming up being good ballplayers, that we'll be young in age but not so much in experience,” Chas Brncic said.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.