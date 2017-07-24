Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Plum Junior Legion claims county title

William Whalen | Monday, July 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Members of the Plum Junior Legion team include, in front, from left, Niko O'Toole, Brady O'Block, Noah Sofran, Logan Foster, Nate McMasters and Nick Chirumbolo; and in back, Dom DePastino, Daniel Baranowski, Jared Hoener, Logan Schlegel, Matt Frazetta, Chris Ryan and Devin Ranegar. Dom Chapkis and Cole Yocca also were part of the team.

Updated 3 hours ago

The thing about losing streaks, they can sink a team or force it to swim. Plum chose the latter en route to a Westmoreland County Junior American Legion title.

After pulling out of a midseason three-game losing skid, Plum went from being inconsistent to a team that nobody wanted to play.

“The first part of the season, they weren't hitting that well, and it took some time to adjust to the wood bats,” Plum coach Greg Foster said. “We all sat down, and I said, ‘Hey guys, this is what we need to do moving forward.' They came through, and it was unbelievable.”

During it's three-game losing streak, Plum was outscored 15-6.

Plum responded by winning five of its final eight games, outscoring opponents 73-38, including three shutout wins.

Plum's late-season push led to a No. 5 seed in the Westmoreland County Junior Legion playoffs.

“When you have the downs and the not-great performances, we just stayed at it,” Foster said. “Taking quality at-bats, minimize the mistakes and things will take care of itself.”

Things did take of themselves. While the wooden bats came to life, outstanding pitching dominated the league during the season. Foster said each team had three or four quality starting pitchers, and pitching, situational hitting and defense helped Plum to a championship.

It was Plum's 6-4 second-round win over No. 1-seeded Ligonier that helped everybody realize what Plum might be able to do.

“The pitching was absolutely solid, and we had timely hits,” Foster said recalling the win over top-seeded Ligonier. “We had to take advantage of everybody, and we didn't have a ton of baserunners (that game). We had somebody move them up or bat them in. It was good to see that focus then. We just reiterated to them you have to keep this up.”

Ligonier beat Plum, 6-1, in the only meeting between the two teams during the regular season. It was Plum's final loss during the pivotal three-game losing streak.

Plum had to get past rival Monroeville twice in the postseason bracket. Having split a doubleheader to end the regular season, the teams battled in the second round when Plum picked up a 10-9 win to send Monroeville down to the losers' bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

After making its way out of the losers' bracket, Monroeville met Plum one last time in the championship game.

“Our games are always very competitive,” Foster said.

Plum pulled out a 6-4 win and advanced to the regional tournament at Homer City.

“The kids got excited,” Foster said. “They knew they made it to regionals, and that was their goal. They were so happy, elated and you could see it in their faces.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.