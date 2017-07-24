Plum Junior Legion claims county title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The thing about losing streaks, they can sink a team or force it to swim. Plum chose the latter en route to a Westmoreland County Junior American Legion title.

After pulling out of a midseason three-game losing skid, Plum went from being inconsistent to a team that nobody wanted to play.

“The first part of the season, they weren't hitting that well, and it took some time to adjust to the wood bats,” Plum coach Greg Foster said. “We all sat down, and I said, ‘Hey guys, this is what we need to do moving forward.' They came through, and it was unbelievable.”

During it's three-game losing streak, Plum was outscored 15-6.

Plum responded by winning five of its final eight games, outscoring opponents 73-38, including three shutout wins.

Plum's late-season push led to a No. 5 seed in the Westmoreland County Junior Legion playoffs.

“When you have the downs and the not-great performances, we just stayed at it,” Foster said. “Taking quality at-bats, minimize the mistakes and things will take care of itself.”

Things did take of themselves. While the wooden bats came to life, outstanding pitching dominated the league during the season. Foster said each team had three or four quality starting pitchers, and pitching, situational hitting and defense helped Plum to a championship.

It was Plum's 6-4 second-round win over No. 1-seeded Ligonier that helped everybody realize what Plum might be able to do.

“The pitching was absolutely solid, and we had timely hits,” Foster said recalling the win over top-seeded Ligonier. “We had to take advantage of everybody, and we didn't have a ton of baserunners (that game). We had somebody move them up or bat them in. It was good to see that focus then. We just reiterated to them you have to keep this up.”

Ligonier beat Plum, 6-1, in the only meeting between the two teams during the regular season. It was Plum's final loss during the pivotal three-game losing streak.

Plum had to get past rival Monroeville twice in the postseason bracket. Having split a doubleheader to end the regular season, the teams battled in the second round when Plum picked up a 10-9 win to send Monroeville down to the losers' bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

After making its way out of the losers' bracket, Monroeville met Plum one last time in the championship game.

“Our games are always very competitive,” Foster said.

Plum pulled out a 6-4 win and advanced to the regional tournament at Homer City.

“The kids got excited,” Foster said. “They knew they made it to regionals, and that was their goal. They were so happy, elated and you could see it in their faces.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.