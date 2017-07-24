Plum grad Stotler hopes to bounce back from elbow injury

Nick Stotler was looking forward to another summer filled with baseball. Instead, he wound up sidelined.

After hitting .321 in the spring during his redshirt sophomore season at Lock Haven, the Plum native hoped to build on his momentum playing for the Wilson Tobs in the Coastal Plan League.

However, his stay in North Carolina was cut short because of an injury in his right (throwing) elbow.

“It kind of happened in the spring at school during our East Stroudsburg series, which was right at the end of the regular season. That's where I think I started noticing it,” he said. “I didn't happen to notice it on a certain throw or anything. I thought it was just a little muscle strain, just getting tired from playing all the games we did. I gave it 10 days off before I went down to North Carolina. But, when I went down there, it felt the same.”

Stotler, an outfielder, played in a handful of games for the Tobs. Treatment wasn't working, and the injury affected his hitting, too. An X-ray revealed an issue. Later, an MRI confirmed a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow.

“It wasn't something that made me completely change my swing, but I could feel it. Fortunately, it's not torn enough where I need surgery. I've been getting PRP (platelet rich plasma) shots in it, and I've been rehabbing, mainly just working on shoulder stability and things like that,” he said. “Since this happened, I haven't been doing anything in terms of baseball. Just doing everyday activities, like washing my hair and things like that a month ago, I could feel it. It doesn't feel as bad now. I think it is getting better. Hopefully, it'll get better soon.”

Stotler was disappointed to miss out on playing in one of the top summer collegiate baseball leagues.

“I signed the contract last fall, and I was kind of looking forward to it the whole fall and spring. I was excited to spend the summer in North Carolina. I got hooked up with an awesome host family. Everything was great. I knew I had to get it checked out, though. It was pretty frustrating,” he said. “In the PSAC, we see some pretty good pitching. Down there, you'd see guys throwing 90 almost every day. I think that would have been beneficial seeing that and just getting out there and getting to play. Even going through batting practice and getting some reads in the outfield. That would have helped a lot.”

While sitting out the summer was not part of his plan, Stotler realizes he could have been sidelined much longer.

“I really feared for the worst after I got that X-ray and then came home for the MRI. I have known people who have torn their UCL worse, and it's a whole year of recovery,” he said. “It just happened to (Plum product and Twins prospect) Alex Kirilloff. He got it worse than me, so I can't complain.”

Stotler had not reached out to his former Mustangs teammate to discuss their injuries. But he remains upbeat about his prognosis.

“I have to keep telling myself that, eventually, I will be able to play. I can feel it getting better. I know I will be able to get back and play again,” he said. “I am a big Pirates fan, and I've been watching them a ton. I can lift certain things. I can work on my legs. Upper body, I can do certain things where I can stay in baseball shape. I can do running and stuff like that. I've just been trying to keep myself busy. Obviously, it's a little hard when you can't throw or hit.”

Stotler hopes the extra rest will have him recharged once fall practices start at Lock Haven in early September.

“This is the first time I've been off in a pretty good period of time,” he said. “Obviously, I want to be playing now, but it's nice getting to rest up my body and heal it up a bit. I just want to be back on the field at some point in the fall, whether that comes toward the beginning or the end. Whenever I can get back is fine by me. The sooner, the better.”

