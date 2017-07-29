Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other Local

Carnegie gym trades classes for charity donations

Nathan Traini | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 1:01 a.m.
Marty Ryan of Peters participates in a SOUND class at BRN Fitness in Carnegie on Friday, July 21, 2017. The gym is encouraging people to donate equipment and money to the Boys & Girls Club organization in exchange for free SOUND classes.
Matea Kozlovac of Brentwood (in purple pants) and others participate in a SOUND class at BRN Fitness in Carnegie on Friday, July 21, 2017. The gym is encouraging people to donate equipment and money to the Boys & Girls Club organization in exchange for free SOUND classes.
Participants in a SOUND class at BRN Fitness in Carnegie are reflected in a mirror Friday, July 21, 2017. The gym is encouraging people to donate equipment and money to the Boys & Girls Club organization in exchange for free SOUND classes.

The BRN Fitness gym in Carnegie is asking people to donate toys, workout equipment and money to support the Boys & Girls Club organization. In turn, the gym has offered free SOUND fitness classes.

BRN Fitness offers training curtailed to specific goals for its members, from beginners to experts.

They encourage members, as they get older and stronger, to look into Olympic training and more advanced techniques. The gym has private, group, athletic and team training and also trains members to run obstacle courses, plus pre- and post natal training.

“We call the class SOUND because we establish a safe and sound environment to work out in,” said Dan Butera, owner of BRN Fitness. “We've been giving free SOUND classes for donations to the Boys & Girls Club since June 26, and we (continued) to accept them until the end of July.”

The SOUND classes can include up to 15 people, and packages are available, even without a donation. A single session is $20, unlimited access for one month is $90, and $150 buys 10 classes over three months.

The Carnegie Boys & Girls Club toy drive has been in full gear since late June and hasn't slowed. There have been a variety of donations that include jump ropes, Frisbees, kettle belts and yoga blocks to name a few.

BRN Fitness is a unique gym because trainers all have either bachelor's or master's degrees in exercise science or related fields.

“Our trainers focus on the quality instead of quantity of workouts and strive to do them in a safe environment,” Butera said.

The gym also changes up sessions to avoid the dreaded fitness plateau and keep workouts engaging and stimulating.

SOUND classes are Monday through Saturday at varying times each day. For more information and a class schedule, visit www.brnfitness.com.

Nathan Traini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ntraini@tribweb.com.

