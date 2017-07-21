TJ's Karcher, EF's Ludwick gain experience at summer tournaments

The team is named Ohio Outlaws 15U/16U Premier PA, but a majority of its players live in Western Pennsylvania.

Premier PA travel team members this summer included Thomas Jefferson's Haleigh Karcher, Elizabeth Forward's Taylor Ludwick, Albert Gallatin's Ally Bezjak, Oakland Catholic's Bella DeRiso and Yough's Hannah Bach, Aubrie Mance and Shelby Lawrenzi.

Rounding out the squad were Jane Garver from Ligonier Valley and Sara Conklin from State College; along with the only Ohioans on the team — Sammi Adams from Copley and Madison O'Berg from Amherst.

The Outlaws' pitching staff consisted of Garver, O'Berg and Lawrenzi, with Karcher as a batterymate at the catcher position. The infield was manned by Adams (first base), Mance (second base), Ludwick (shortstop) and Bezjak (third base); while in the outfield, from left to right, were Bach, DeRiso and Conklin. Lawrenzi was unable to pitch because of an injury and instead played first base.

The Premier PA fast-pitch softball squad participated in five tournaments in four states this summer, traveling to parts of New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Karcher, 16, has been playing for the Outlaws organization for three years, but is a veteran of the travel softball scene. She will be a junior catcher and third-year starter at Thomas Jefferson in 2017-18.

“I found interest in the organization as soon as I heard how well and put together it was,” Karcher said. “The name Ohio Outlaws was very popular so that peaked my interest, as well.

“This summer was probably the best we've had as a team. We did extremely well, and we had a trust like no other year. One of the highlights I will never forget was when Aubrie Mance had a clutch base hit with two outs and two strikes to win the game with time expired.”

Ludwick, also 16 and a veteran travel softball player, has been competing for the Outlaws for three years. She will be a junior shortstop/third baseman and third-year starter at Elizabeth Forward in 2017-18.

“I got interested when my travel coach (Heidi Karcher) told us the Outlaws were interested in gaining more teams in Western Pennsylvania,” Ludwick said. “What I enjoy the most is probably all of the showcasing you get, but at the same time you get to travel the country. Because of the Outlaws, I've seen parts of the country that I never thought I'd get a chance to go to.

“We did fairly well this year for us being a young team. A definite highlight was making it to the semifinals in the Team New Jersey Showcase because that was a very difficult tournament, and I believe the team played amazingly well.”

Karcher is a member of Student Council and the French, Big Jag Little Cub and TJ vs. Cancer clubs. She has a 3.9 GPA, also plays volleyball at TJ, and says her favorite subject is “anything in the science field,” but this year was her anatomy course.

The Outlaws' head coach is Heidi Karcher, Thomas Jefferson's field boss and Haleigh's mom.

“My biggest influence in softball has to be my mom,” Haleigh said. “She played (softball) at Penn State and went Division I. She pushes me hard so one day I can follow in her footsteps.”

The strong-armed catcher rates Garver and O'Berg as two of the best pitchers she has caught in her flourishing softball career.

“Both throw hard and spin the ball,” Haleigh said. “Yes, there is always room for improvement, just like there is in everything you do. But they work hard to make any adjustment to throw a better game.

“Another thing to add would be the bond between us is held together by trust and fun. Every game we have to trust that I call the right pitch and (Garver or O'Berg) hits the spot with the pitch. But like any other sport, you have to have fun in the process.”

Ludwick is class secretary at EF, and owns a 4.3 GPA. She also plays volleyball, and her favorite subject is either chemistry or biology. The biggest influence on her thriving softball career has been her parents, Brian and Wendy.

“My father got me into softball at a young age, and he has done so much for me to be the best player I can be,” Ludwick said. “He comes to every single one of my games, for both softball and volleyball. He's definitely my No. 1 fan.

“My mother used to play softball and she loved it. She helps me mentally with the game and gives me anything I'm in need of for softball, and life, really. She has done so much for my softball career, as well, and I just wish some day I'll be able to repay (my parents) for everything they've done for me.”

Ludwick also offered high praise for coach Karcher.

“Heidi has been my travel coach since I was 9 years old, and she's helped shape me into the lady and player I am today,” Ludwick said. “Without her, I wouldn't be this far. She may be my (travel) coach, but she'll always mean more to me than that.”

Karcher and Ludwick shared some of their top memories from the Summer of 2017.

“My favorite memories would be playing Outlaws Morrison, Aubrie's (game-winning) hit, Sammi Adams, who is 5-foot-1, playing first base and being a stud, and all the laughs we had during games,” Karcher said.

“One of my favorite memories is definitely playing in the semifinal game of the Team New Jersey Showcase,” Ludwick said, “because that was the most fun I think any of us had playing a game. We all made unbelievable plays, and we just had a ton of fun. Even though we lost, we were just unbelievably happy with how we played.”

For both girls, competing as members of the Ohio Outlaws organization is something they have treasured dearly.

“I think this season was my favorite out of all eight years I've played travel softball,” Karcher said. “I was sad to see this season come to an end, but everything comes to an end at some point. We made a name and rep for ourselves.

“We played ball with all our hearts, supported each other, trusted each other, and had fun while doing what we love.”

Both girls look to continue their careers in college.

“Becoming a part of the Outlaws was one of the best decisions for me,” Ludwick said. “I now have a very high chance of playing the game I love in college because of this organization and the showcasing we get.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.