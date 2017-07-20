Showcase puts local American Legion players in college spotlight

American Legion players wishing to get an opportunity at the next level got a good look Thursday night.

District 31 Legion baseball held a showcase for local college coaches at Latrobe's Legion Keener Field.

More than 20 participants went through events that lasted a little more than two hours.

Each player was tested for six skills — Batting, 60-yard dash times, outfield and infield drills, pitching and catching.

“We had nine of our 10 teams represented today, which is good,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “Some of the guys are going through the showcase thing and are trying to get their name out there for the first time. So we've given them an opportunity to stay relatively close to home for free. We got some college coaches to come down, take a look at them, and understanding what their strengths and weaknesses are against other guys in their district.”

Bush orchestrated the showcase but he also expressed how important it is for players who choose to play Legion over options such as travel or AAU baseball to get exposure from colleges within the area.

“Legion, we fight a lot of different things,” Bush said. “There's been different articles written, like the merits of AAU and travel ball versus Legion. I'll beat the drum for Legion probably until the day I die. I think it's important to play for your community.”

Schools such as Seton Hill, Pitt-Greensburg, St. Vincent, Allegheny, Chatham, and Westminster had scouts attend the showcase.

“For Seton Hill, it's very important to see the local talent that's in the area,” Griffins volunteer assistant Mike Houck said. “We always try to make sure that we find what the best talent in our area is available for our program to develop. That's one of the real big bonuses about having a workout like this with Westmoreland County.”

In the traditional sense of baseball, most players typically do not get to display all of their skills. But in a showcase like the one Thursday, all facets are revealed — good or bad.

“I think you see benefits in both,” Houck said on watching a player in a live game versus a showcase.

“You get obviously more swings in the showcase like this because you may be limited to one or two at-bats in a game. You may see a player out of his element at the time. But at a showcase like this, he may be a little bit more relaxed, he gets 15 swings to put a good swing on some balls and then show what he can do out in the field as well.”

For most players at the showcase, it was their first time participating in something with this much individual attention.

However, for a few, this wasn't their first time with the spotlight on them.

“I went to one in West Virginia a couple of weeks ago,” Hempfield East middle infielder Hunter Eperesi said. “I was a lot more nervous last time. There were like 60 kids there. I went up here with more confidence.”

One aspect of a showcase is being able to handle oneself when it's their time to perform.

But when that player is comfortable in his setting, or for a lot of players in this case — their own backyard.

“It definitely helps local kids get recognized by local schools,” Latrobe outfielder Griffin Clark said. “And it's free, so you can't beat that. I mean there's not really a bunch of pressure. You're not wasting money or anything. So just come down here, show what you got and have a good time.”

