Matt Barto engineers another victory at Westmoreland County amateur

Matt Barto hasn't been playing much competitive golf this summer.

He has been busy with his mechanical engineering internship at the Curtiss-Wright Company in Cheswick.

But the Gannon senior captured his second consecutive Westmoreland County Golf Association Amateur title Sunday on a course where he usually doesn't play well: Hannastown Golf Club.

Barto outlasted a tough field and strong finishes from Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson and Ligonier's B.J. Torau to win by a shot. Barto finished with a two-round score of 1-over-par 141.

Jackson, Torau and four-time champion Arnie Cutrell finished tied for second at 2-over. Jackson shot his second straight 1-over 71 in the final round. Torau had the top score of the day and tournament, a 3-under 67, on Sunday, and Cutrell, who was tied for first after Round 1 with Alex Patricio, shot 2-over. Patricio shot 75 and finished seventh.

“This is pretty awesome winning this for a second time,” Barto said. “I'm just disappointed that I won with a three-putt on the final hole again.”

Barto edged Greensburg's Kevin Fajt with a three-putt in 2016. Fajt placed sixth Sunday with a 144, and Steve Fiori, who played at St. Vincent, was fifth with a 143.

Cutrell, a Greensburg native, used a birdie on No. 12 to grab a one-shot lead.

“It was mine to win,” Cutrell said. “It's disappointing because I'm getting older, and realistically, it's going to be harder to win this. The shot on No. 13, but my putting did me in.”

After the birdie on No. 12, Cutrell hit a 9-iron on the 186-yard, par-3 No. 13 over the back of the green. He had a chance to save bogey by making a 4-foot putt, but he missed. He also had a bogey on No. 15 to fall two shots back.

“I was kind of given this title by his mistakes,” Barto said. “It's not the way I like to win tournaments.

“I won a Kings Junior tournament here when I was 12. But I haven't played well here since. I played a lot better this weekend.”

Barto avoided trouble on No. 17 when his shot from 180 yards missed the green left and avoided the sand trap behind No. 2.

“He made a good up-and-down for par,” Cutrell said. “I doubt he would have saved par if he hit it into the bunker. I still had a chance. I just missed a birdie putt that would have put more pressure on him.”

Barto made the par save on No. 17 and then three-putted for bogey and the win on No. 18.

“I hit three good putts,” Barto said. “These greens were so difficult to read.

“I just pulled my shot on No. 17. I was reading a right-to-left wind, and I hit it well. The lie wasn't good for the third shot, but I'm confident in my short game.”

Barto said his internship doesn't allow him to play as much as he'd like. So instead of playing in tournaments, Barto is spending more time on the practice range.

“I've made practice fun,” Barto said. “I only have 26 credits to finish at school, so I'll have a lot of free time.”

